The 2026 Baiyun International Beer and Food Festival is currently underway at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Center, running from October 1st to 5th. According to huacheng.gz-cmc.com, the five-day public event draws large crowds during China’s National Day holiday period, offering visitors a combination of diverse global culinary options, live musical performances, and wide selections of commercial beer brands.

A Culinary and Cultural Convergence in Baiyun District

Spanning the peak of the National Day holiday week, the festival serves as a primary driver for local tourism and consumer engagement in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district. en.by.gov.cn notes that the event integrates beer, food, music, and intangible cultural heritage elements to craft an immersive cultural tourism experience. The layout features over 100 beer brand booths, incorporating major market operators such as Pearl River Beer and Harbin Beer. Alongside domestic and international beverage options, a dedicated global food zone presents more than 40 varieties of snacks.

Organizers have structured the festival around a multi-dimensional “beer + food + culture + tourism + performances” model designed to link commercial districts with local communities. Visitors at the venue encounter specialized attractions including the Sunset Brewery and Tipsy Par, complemented by electronic DJ sets and live music from Greater Bay Area artists. The initiative explicitly aims to bolster regional consumer activity while establishing the district as a prominent hub for youth culture.

Baiyun International Beer and Food Festival kicks off in Guangzhou

Furry Themed Celebrations Run Alongside Festival Operations

Beyond the core beverage and culinary offerings, the festival incorporates several parallel entertainment programs to diversify attendance appeal. regional.chinadaily.com.cn reports that daily operations run from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with free admission for the public. The schedule features distinct themed activations running concurrently across the five-day holiday window.

The “Hi Furry” third-anniversary celebration runs from October 1st to 4th, bringing furry-themed parades, stage performances, and interactive games to the convention center grounds. Guests staying at the adjacent LN Dongfang Hotel receive exclusive themed room decor and souvenirs. Following this programming, the Guangzhou Baiyun International Anime and Game Carnival takes over on October 5th and 6th, catering directly to pop culture and gaming enthusiasts.

Event Component Operational Schedule Key Features Beer & Food Festival October 1–5, 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM Over 100 beer brands, 40+ global snack varieties, live music. “Hi Furry” Celebration October 1–4 Furry-themed parades, stage shows, interactive games, hotel tie-ins. Anime & Game Carnival October 5–6 Immersive pop culture exhibitions and interactive gaming events.

Theater Tickets Grant Complimentary Festival Access

Visitors holding valid ticket stubs for theatrical productions such as “The Count of Wulong Mountain” gain complimentary access to the festival grounds. This cross-access policy allows attendees to combine formal theater performances with open-air dining and beverage tastings in a single itinerary.

“We can enjoy foods from all over and a variety of beers right at our doorstep, with an especially rich selection,” a young visitor noted, as reported by huacheng.gz-cmc.com. “The live music creates a great atmosphere—lively and soothing. It is perfect for families to celebrate the holiday and for friends to have fun together.”