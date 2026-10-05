Hyeri shares burnout and lethargy in YouTube vlog about Vancouver trip

Seeking an antidote to personal lethargy and post-project burnout, idol-turned-actress Hyeri boarded a flight to Vancouver, Canada, entirely alone and without any concrete plans, sharing the spontaneous journey in a YouTube vlog uploaded on October 2nd.

An Unplanned Escape to Canada

The footage captured Hyeri arriving in Vancouver seeking a quiet environment where she could process her thoughts in isolation.

She explained in the video that she was specifically looking for a place to travel quietly by herself without any preconceived itinerary.

Confronting Professional Exhaustion

The impetus for the trip came directly from the conclusion of several major professional commitments. Hyeri confessed in the vlog, “After finishing filming Dream to You last year and completing the Asia tour fan meetings, I felt empty.”

She added that it was the first time she had experienced such a sensation, noting that she felt like she had forgotten how to live her daily life and did not know how to spend her time.

She sought to clear this mental fog abroad. “I needed a recharge and experiences in a new space at the right time,” Hyeri stated, adding that her mind was unsettled and lethargic prior to her departure.

The Weight of Digital Hosting

Beyond the exhaustion of acting and touring, Hyeri also addressed the hidden pressures of managing her digital presence.

She opened up about the emotional weight carried while filming Hyel’s Club, a series hosted on her YouTube channel where she invites guests. She confessed, “After hosting the content, I think I felt a certain burden as the host.”

A Broader Perspective Abroad

Observing the locals in Vancouver provided a new lens through which she evaluated her own lifestyle and mindset.

“I think my lethargy came from having a too narrow perspective. I realized I need to look further ahead. I thought I was someone who takes good care of myself, but there were parts I had overlooked,” she reflected.

Hyeri showed a changed side of herself in the video, concluding, “I used to think I was honest when talking about my feelings in the past, but I think I still used a lot of embellished words. But at some point, I started thinking that I should be more honest about my own story.”