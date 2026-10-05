Fitbit Edge: Between the Screenless Air and the Pixel Watch

Google is expanding its wearable lineup with the upcoming Fitbit Edge, a screen-equipped fitness tracker designed to sit between the screenless Fitbit Air and the higher-end Pixel Watch.

Replacing the Aging Fitbit Charge Lineup

The screenless Fitbit Air has proven to be a popular option for consumers looking for affordable health tracking and Google Health integration. Unlike the more expensive Pixel Watch family, this new hardware will not run on Wear OS. Instead, it offers a more streamlined feature set focused on essential utilities.

Renders shared by Android Headlines reveal an understated physical design. The tracker relies on elongated physical buttons on both sides, with one designated to summon the app drawer and the other providing quick access to specific device settings. While the chassis shape remains standard for fitness bands, Google plans to offer colorways including black, green, and orange, alongside a variety of interchangeable band finishes.

Fitbit Edge Features Notification Mirroring and Redesigned Sensors

The Fitbit Edge supports Bluetooth notification mirroring alongside select pre-installed applications such as Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Find My Phone. While exact technical specifications remain scarce, visual evidence from the renders indicates a redesigned sensor configuration on the rear casing. This layout differs visibly from the sensor architecture found on the Fitbit Air, suggesting that the Edge may inherit advanced health monitoring capabilities closer to the Pixel Watch tier.

Battery performance is projected to reach up to seven days on a single charge. Cross-platform compatibility ensures the device will sync natively with both Android and iOS smartphones, maintaining Fitbit's broad accessibility.

Positioning the Fitbit Edge in the Retail Market

Positioned as a direct successor to the long-standing Fitbit Charge series—which launched back in 2023—the Edge fills a predictable slot in the manufacturer’s catalog. Google is expected to officially announce the device within the month to secure retail placement before the holiday shopping window opens.