Germany legend Thomas Müller has waded into the Ballon d’Or debate by overlooking prominent candidates Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal in his monthly newsletter, instead naming Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé as his two standout performers for the 2025–2026 season, according to the Tribuna website.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Value: Michael Olise’s stock continues to soar following a domestic double with Bayern Munich, contrasting with Mbappé’s trophy-less campaign at Real Madrid.

The Newsletter Snub That Ignited the Debate

According to the Tribuna website, Müller used his monthly communication channel to unveil his surprise picks for the world’s most prestigious individual football accolade. The 37-year-old veteran bypassed heavyweights who dominated major silverware during the campaign, focusing entirely on a distinct blend of technical execution and attacking threat.

Müller wrote: “For me, there are two candidates who impressed me more than the others with their individual performances, and they are Michael Olise and his perfect partner at the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé.” Both players, he argued, possess the innate capacity to be crowned the absolute best on the planet.

Weighing Domestic Silverware Against Pure Output

The statistical profiles of the primary candidates reveal a stark contrast in how modern greatness is evaluated. Michael Olise swept up domestic silverware at Bayern Munich, landing a domestic double alongside Harry Kane. However, Olise’s raw goal tally fell well short of the England captain’s massive numbers.

Harry Kane finished the assessment period as the top scorer among all contenders, bagging an astonishing 73 goals for club and country. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal claimed La Liga with Barcelona and secured the FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Player Primary Club Key Achievements (2025-2026) Notable Stats / Status Michael Olise Bayern Munich Domestic Double High creativity and attacking threat Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid World Cup Semi-Finalist (France) Trophy-less club campaign, high impact Harry Kane Bayern Munich Domestic Double 73 goals for club and country Lamine Yamal Barcelona La Liga, World Cup Winner (Spain) Prominent candidate overlooked by Müller

Defining the Attributes of Global Supremacy

Müller defended his selections by pointing to the aesthetic and practical efficiency the two wingers display on the pitch. “Both of them combine enjoyment, excitement and threat in front of goal,” Müller stated in his newsletter.

He added that on a detailed level, both athletes succeed in being remarkably effective through a combination of raw skill and physical strength. “At the same time, they make everything look so easy. For me, these are the attributes of a player who can win the award for the best player in the world. All it needs is a touch of magic.”

Contrasting Fortunes on the International Stage

While Olise enjoyed domestic dominance in Bavaria, Kylian Mbappé endured a considerably leaner campaign. The French forward failed to capture a single major trophy with Real Madrid during the assessment period. France’s World Cup campaign also met a premature end in the semi-finals, where Les Bleus were eliminated by eventual champions Spain.

Despite the lack of collective silverware for Mbappé and the staggering goal numbers posted by Kane, Müller’s assessment remains fixed on individual brilliance and effortless execution on the pitch.

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