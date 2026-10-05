New Hyundai Tucson 2027: Redesigned SUV With AI Tech and 292-HP Plug-in Hybrid

The fifth-generation Hyundai Motor (KRX: 005380) Tucson arrives for 2027 with a radical redesign, expanded dimensions measuring 4.56 meters in length, and an electrified powertrain lineup featuring a plug-in hybrid variant capable of up to 81 kilometers of electric range, as reported by motorpoint.com and Univision.

The Bottom Line

Dimensional Growth: Exterior dimensions expand to 4.56 meters long and 1.90 meters wide, unlocking up to 695 liters of cargo capacity and a wider rear door opening angle of 83 degrees.

Exterior dimensions expand to 4.56 meters long and 1.90 meters wide, unlocking up to 695 liters of cargo capacity and a wider rear door opening angle of 83 degrees. Technological Overhaul: The interior integrates Android Automotive OS-powered Pleos Connect via screens up to 17 inches, while retaining physical buttons for primary climate and audio controls.

Exterior Architecture and the Art of Design Philosophy

Built upon Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design philosophy, the 2027 Tucson breaks sharply from its predecessor’s styling language. Univision reported that the design team utilized a blank slate for this fifth iteration, implementing chiseled body panels and muscular wheel arches designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency. According to Autocosmos, the front fascia adopts a distinctive H-Edge lighting signature, while the rear utilizes Prism Rear Lamps alongside an optional Micro Pixel Lighting system featuring 25,600 individual LED elements. Autocosmos noted that exterior enhancements lower the vehicle's drag coefficient by 0.03 through optimized airflow routing.

Digital Displays Pair with Physical Buttons in Cabin

Inside the cabin, the layout pairs advanced digitization with tactile analog feedback. Motorpoint.com detailed a two-tier dashboard layout combining a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster with central infotainment displays ranging from 12.9 to 17 inches, depending on the trim level. Univision emphasized that despite the technological integration, Hyundai retained dedicated physical buttons for high-use functions, preventing driver distraction across complex digital menus.

The all-new TUCSON –The Boldest | Design Film

Powertrain Variant Power Output Battery Capacity Electric Range Gasoline 1.6 T-GDI 150 CV — — Gasoline MHEV 48V 150 CV 48V System — Hybrid HEV 245 CV 1.49 kWh — Plug-In Hybrid PHEV 292 CV 17.1 kWh Up to 81 km

Engine Variants Offer Different Power and Electric Range

Motorpoint.com confirmed an entry-level 1.6-liter T-GDI gasoline engine producing 150 horsepower, alongside a 245-horsepower conventional hybrid equipped with a 1.49 kWh battery. The flagship plug-in hybrid delivers 292 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, utilizing a 17.1 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW onboard charger to achieve up to 81 kilometers of pure electric operation. Production for the European market is slated for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech in the Czech Republic, with commercial introduction scheduled across 2027.

Market Positioning and the Paris Motor Show Debut

As the competitive landscape intensifies against models like the Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) RAV4 and the Nissan Qashqai, pricing strategies remain a focal point for industry analysts. Motor16 reported that while outgoing Tucson configurations historically undercut Japanese hybrid rivals in base MSRP by upwards of 11,000 euros, the introduction of advanced PHEV hardware and sophisticated driver assistance packages—such as Smart Terrain Assist noted by Autocosmos—will force a repositioning. Further details regarding trim expansions and a dynamic design variant will be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show on October 12, 2026, ahead of official order book openings in Spain.

Photo: Univision