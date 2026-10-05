Shelekhov lab accident kills researcher after test tube break

An accidental laboratory breach in the Siberian town of Shelekhov left a 28-year-old female research assistant dead after she dropped a test tube containing Yersinia pestis.

The Laboratory Accident in Shelekhov and the Death of the Researcher

The incident occurred on September 25 at the Anti-Plague Research Institute located in Shelekhov, near the regional capital of Irkutsk, according to reporting compiled from Russian state media and independent regional outlets. The 28-year-old staff member, identified by independent Russian media such as People of Baikal as Darya Shipilova, was handling live biological material when she accidentally shattered a tube containing the plague pathogen.

Two days following the accident, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was admitted to the Shelekhov District Hospital, initially treated for what appeared to be severe pneumonia, before being placed on a ventilator. She passed away on October 1.

Photo: 中央社 CNA

Officials Give Conflicting Statements on Biological Breach

Official communication regarding the biological breach has involved conflicting statements from regional and federal figures.

Meanwhile, the federal consumer rights and human well-being watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, stated that it remains unclear which specific pathogen was involved in the accident. The agency insisted that health conditions across Irkutsk and Shelekhov are stable and that special measures have been taken concerning the institute’s staff. Irkutsk Oblast Governor Igor Kobzev urged residents to remain calm, noting that an emergency regional anti-epidemic committee had convened with Russia’s chief state sanitary doctor.

Local precautionary responses extended beyond government statements. The Irkutsk Aluminum Plant directed its workers to wear protective face masks, with plant director Artem Fominikh acknowledging circulating rumors while confirming that all identified close contacts are undergoing medical monitoring and currently testing negative for the infection.

Plague in Siberia: Lab worker, 28, dies after reported test-tube accident

Contrasting Scales of Isolation and Public Panic

Independent reporting reveals a vastly different picture on the ground compared to official assurances of normalcy. According to local media assessments, nearly 200 individuals have been placed under medical observation at the Shelekhov hospital where the technician was treated, and at least one local maternity hospital has implemented isolation protocols.

Footage and regional accounts showed personnel in hazmat suits active in Shelekhov streets, alongside reports of residents purchasing antibiotics as a preventive measure. Former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko sought to quell anxiety by stating that the infection was likely not the plague, and that even if confirmed, cold weather conditions would hinder transmission.

Photo: 大紀元

Entity / Official Stance / Action Reported Primary Focus Rospotrebnadzor Stated pathogen identity is unclear; claims regional epidemiological situation is stable. Federal Public Health Supervision Alexei Tsydenov (Buryatia Leader) Acknowledged the worker likely died of plague; confirmed no active cases in Buryatia. Regional Containment Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev Urged calm and convened emergency anti-epidemic committee meetings. Provincial Oversight Independent Media (Liudi Baikala) Reported nearly 200 people under observation and local maternity ward isolation. On-the-Ground Conditions

International Scrutiny from Washington and Global Health Bodies

The overseas response has centered on demands for transparency from Moscow regarding the biological safety breach.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), working alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is closely evaluating the situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated that while pneumonic plague carries a high fatality rate due to its rapid droplet transmission through the respiratory system, infections can be successfully managed when treated promptly with appropriate antibiotics.