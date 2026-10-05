Netizens support J.P.A.G after man heckles band busking

Busking group J.P.A.G experienced a tense public confrontation on Saturday, Oct 3, 2026, when a passerby aggressively demanded they lower their volume during a two-hour performance.

Netizens Support Buskers After Confrontation Near Pasir Ris MRT

Band singer Jazz posted video footage of the confrontation on Instagram after police spoke with the group about the incident near Pasir Ris MRT station.

Netizens rallied behind the performers, pointing out that public spaces permit busking and criticizing the man’s aggressive approach.

AsiaOne contacted both the band and the local police for further information regarding the confrontation.

Two Hours of Peaceful Performance Interrupted at Pasir Ris MRT Station

The band J.P.A.G had been playing music in a public space for two hours on Saturday, Oct 3, without issue before a man approached them, asiaone.com reported. According to the outlet’s reporting, the man shouted, “Lower your volume, you’re too loud,” directly at the musicians. When the group continued playing, he raised his voice and repeated the demand.

Jazz nodded in acknowledgment and attempted to sing more softly while keyboard player Phoebe lowered her instrument’s volume. Guitarist Wero stopped strumming entirely upon the man’s request. Despite these accommodations, the man persisted in yelling, pointing aggressively at Phoebe and demanding further quiet.

Packing Up for Safety and Police Response

Jazz recorded video clips of the ordeal, noting that the man’s voice was almost as loud as the band’s four instruments combined. In a separate clip published on Instagram, the musicians are shown packing up their gear after Jazz instructed them to stop playing for their safety. The singer wrote on Instagram, asking netizens what they would do in a similar situation.

Police officers later arrived at the scene to question the group about the disturbance. The bandmates informed the authorities that the man had departed shortly before officers arrived, providing a description of him and pointing in the direction he headed.

Public Outcry and Netizen Support Across Social Media

The video shared by Jazz amassed over 58,000 views on Instagram, along with more than 1,800 likes and nearly 100 comments. Commenters expressed sympathy for the musicians, with one stating, “It isn’t right for him to come up and get close and personal.” Another commenter highlighted the irony of the man’s complaint, noting that he was louder than the performers. A separate netizen identified the location as near Pasir Ris MRT station and apologized on behalf of local residents, writing that most people in the area “aren’t that rude.”

Event Metric Reported Detail Date of Incident Saturday, Oct 3, 2026 Performance Duration Two hours prior to confrontation Band Members Involved Jazz (singer), Wero (guitarist), Phoebe (keyboardist) Social Media Engagement 58,000+ views, 1,800+ likes, nearly 100 comments

Jazz holds a Bachelor of Music and works as a music teacher. AsiaOne contacted both the band and the police for further details regarding the ongoing inquiry.