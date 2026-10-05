NFL Week 4 Grades: Injuries Impact Team Performances

Following the conclusion of Week 4 on October 5, 2026, the NFL landscape has been reshaped by a wave of high-profile injuries and surprising divisional shifts that directly influenced team performances and NFL Week 4 grades.
High-Profile Injuries Impact Week 4 Matchups
The week was marked by a rough toll on notable players across multiple games. In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson left the game at halftime after injuring his ankle against the Titans, though the Ravens still secured a 24-18 win over Tennessee. Saquon Barkley did not return for the Eagles after injuring his hamstring in the first quarter against the Rams, contributing to Philadelphia’s 24-20 loss to Los Angeles.
The Bengals took a significant blow during a 22-17 loss against the Jaguars when Ja’Marr Chase was knocked out of the game with a concussion in the first half. Cincinnati suffered a further setback when Tee Higgins sustained an adductor injury. Meanwhile, the Broncos lost 2024 NFL defensive player of the year Patrick Surtain to an ankle injury during their 24-14 defeat against the 49ers, and the Commanders lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a knee injury in London during a 30-13 loss to the Colts.
Chiefs, 49ers and Vikings Remain Undefeated
The slate of games produced several critical outcomes across the league:
- Jaguars (3-1) 22-17 over Bengals (2-2)
- Panthers (2-2) 32-26 over Lions (2-2)
- Chiefs (4-0) 30-27 over Raiders (3-1)
- Seahawks (3-1) 30-23 over Chargers (4-0)
- 49ers (4-0) 24-14 over Broncos (2-2)
- Vikings (4-0) 15-10 over Dolphins (0-4)
- Patriots (2-2) 29-26 over Bills (3-1)
- Cowboys (2-2) 34-30 over Texans (0-4)
- Rams (2-2) 24-20 over Eagles (2-2)
- Bears (3-1) 23-12 over Jets (1-3)
- Giants (3-1) 36-24 over Cardinals (1-3)
- Packers (2-2) 17-14 over Buccaneers (0-4)
- Ravens (3-1) 24-18 over Titans (0-4)
- Colts (2-2) 30-13 over Commanders (1-3) (in London)
- Browns (3-1) 27-24 over Steelers (2-2) on Thursday