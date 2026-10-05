NFL Week 4 Grades: Injuries Impact Team Performances

Following the conclusion of Week 4 on October 5, 2026, the NFL landscape has been reshaped by a wave of high-profile injuries and surprising divisional shifts that directly influenced team performances and NFL Week 4 grades.

High-Profile Injuries Impact Week 4 Matchups

The week was marked by a rough toll on notable players across multiple games. In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson left the game at halftime after injuring his ankle against the Titans, though the Ravens still secured a 24-18 win over Tennessee. Saquon Barkley did not return for the Eagles after injuring his hamstring in the first quarter against the Rams, contributing to Philadelphia’s 24-20 loss to Los Angeles.

The Bengals took a significant blow during a 22-17 loss against the Jaguars when Ja’Marr Chase was knocked out of the game with a concussion in the first half. Cincinnati suffered a further setback when Tee Higgins sustained an adductor injury. Meanwhile, the Broncos lost 2024 NFL defensive player of the year Patrick Surtain to an ankle injury during their 24-14 defeat against the 49ers, and the Commanders lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a knee injury in London during a 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Chiefs, 49ers and Vikings Remain Undefeated

The slate of games produced several critical outcomes across the league: