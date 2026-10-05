Flávio Bolsonaro and Lula to Face Brazil Run-Off After First Round

Brazil’s presidential election is heading to an October 25 run-off between leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, after neither candidate secured the mandatory 50 percent majority required to win outright in the first round held on Sunday.

Here is why that matters right now.

Flávio Bolsonaro Outpaces Polling Projections in the First Round

Public opinion surveys leading up to Sunday’s vote consistently placed Lula ahead in a single-digit lead, projecting a run-off but anticipating the incumbent in the top spot. Instead, Bolsonaro emerged with a distinct advantage.

Political analysts speaking to Reuters suggested that Bolsonaro’s unexpected surge stemmed from strategic “protest votes.” Voters prioritizing a defeat of the incumbent shifted early to the strongest right-wing challenger rather than waiting for the second round. Meanwhile, Lula acknowledged to supporters in São Paulo that the first-round outcome was unexpected, describing the upcoming run-off as “extra time” where he would win over the Brazilian electorate.

Brazil Election LIVE | Bolsonaro Supporters Celebrate First-Round Result | Lula vs Flávio Runoff

A Sweeping Right-Wing Wave Across Brazil’s Congress

The presidential contest was mirrored by a decisive conservative sweep in the federal legislature. Right-wing candidates advanced strongly in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

Fox News noted that key Bolsonarista figures secured major legislative and gubernatorial victories. According to The Guardian, Tarcísio de Freitas, Bolsonaro’s former infrastructure minister, secured re-election as governor of São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and economically vital state. Of the 54 contested Senate seats, 34 were captured by right-wing or far-right candidates, demonstrating deep popular grounding for the movement despite former President Jair Bolsonaro serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup after the 2022 election.

Candidate Political Alignment First-Round Vote Share (Approx.) Popular Vote Total Flávio Bolsonaro Right 47% 56.1m Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Left / Workers’ Party (PT) 44.9% – 45.1% 53.8m Renan Santos Right / Missão 2.2% — Ronaldo Caiado Right 2.1% —

Third-Party Voters and the Battle for the Center

With the field narrowed to two contenders, the attention of both campaigns turns immediately to the voters who supported the eliminated candidates in the first round. CNN reported that the eliminated contenders included centrist author Augusto Cury, right-wing figures Ronaldo Caiado and Romeu Zema, and Renan Santos of the Movimento Brasil Livre running under the Missão party.

While candidates like Caiado and Santos have previously stated they will not make formal endorsements in the run-off, their conservative bases represent the crucial margin needed to tip the balance on October 25. Political analysts interviewed by Reuters noted that while Bolsonaro successfully front-loaded protest votes in the first round, his immediate growth potential in the run-off depends heavily on how these uncommitted right-of-center and centrist votes migrate.

Photo: Fox News

Brazil Strengthens China Trade Amid US Friction

Beyond domestic policy, this election carries significant weight for international markets and foreign relations. CNN highlighted that the election plays out against a tense geopolitical backdrop, particularly regarding Brazil’s relationship with Washington. Trade data shows China remaining Brazil’s largest export market since 2009, a lead that widened as bilateral friction grew between Lula’s administration and the United States over tariff policies and regional security measures. Lula has actively championed multilateralism while pushing back against US trade measures, establishing a platform centered on national sovereignty.

As the campaigns prepare for the final three weeks of debate, voters face two distinct visions for Latin America’s largest democracy. Whether the momentum stays with the rising right-wing legislative wave or consolidates around the veteran incumbent will be decided when voters return to the polls on October 25.

Brazil election goes to run-off as right-wing Flávio Bolsonaro wins first round | BBC News