The Inbetweeners 3: Release Date, Cast, and Netflix Updates

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Inbetweeners is returning for a third feature film, reuniting original stars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas more than a decade after their last outing. According to an announcement from Netflix, production on the project officially kicked off in the United Kingdom on September 7, 2026.

Production Underway Across Southeast England

Cameras are rolling in the UK, with recent filming sequences capturing wedding scenes in southeast England that have already drawn online attention from fans. The production brings back the core creative team behind the franchise, as original co-creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris return to write and direct the upcoming film. Claire Jones is producing alongside Banijay’s Patrick Holland and Fudge Park Productions’ Mark Lesbirel.

The project marks the first major continuation of the popular sitcom franchise since The Inbetweeners 2 hit cinemas in 2014. The original television series ran for three seasons on E4 from 2008 to 2010, followed by The Inbetweeners Movie in 2011.

Photo: ibtimes.co.uk

Four Principal Actors Reprise Their Signature Roles

Netflix has verified that all four principal actors are reprising their signature roles. Simon Bird returns as the self-conscious and academically driven Will McKenzie; Joe Thomas plays the romance-obsessed Simon Cooper; James Buckley is back as the boastful Jay Cartwright; and Blake Harrison returns as the literal-minded Neil Sutherland.

While the four leads are locked in, the supporting lineup remains under wraps. It is not yet clear whether other franchise regulars—such as Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe, or Emily Head, who portrayed Carli D’Amato—will make appearances, as casting announcements for the wider ensemble are still pending.

Adult Friends Return to Simon's Yellow Fiat Cinquecento

Plot specifics remain closely guarded, though Netflix has indicated that the story follows Will, Simon, Jay, and Neil as adults years after their awkward school days at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive. An initial teaser released by the platform shows the four friends piling back into Simon’s bright yellow Fiat Cinquecento, struggling briefly to get the vehicle moving before driving off.

Several supporting actors have been spotted on set, including Dominic Applewhite, Martin Trenaman, Marina Bye, Hannah Cruz, Marama Corlett, Vanessa Eng, Tadhg Murphy, Lisanne Falk, Jack Staddon, and Ewan Mitchell.

Netflix Has Not Announced an Exact Premiere Date

An exact premiere date has not been announced by Netflix, and it remains unknown whether the film will receive a theatrical run before landing on the streaming platform, or if a 2027 release is officially planned. Official trailers and promotional materials beyond the initial car teaser have not yet been released.