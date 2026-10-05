Trump administration delays TPS decision for 170,000 Salvadorans

More than three weeks have passed since the deadline for extending or revoking temporary protections against deportation for approximately 170,000 Salvadorans, leaving the Trump administration’s delay shrouded in political and economic tension. While previous expirations for other nationalities were swiftly executed, El Salvador’s beneficiaries remain in administrative limbo, caught between domestic political pressures and vital labor demands in the nation’s capital.

Why Has the Trump Administration Delayed the Salvadoran TPS Decision?

The deadline for extending or revoking temporary protections for Salvadoran immigrants passed over three weeks ago. Salvadorans represent the largest remaining block of TPS beneficiaries, out of roughly 1.3 million people from 17 countries who held the status when President Trump returned to office last year. Unlike previous deadlines for groups such as Haitians—who swiftly lost protections and faced departures or deportations—the administration has offered no final resolution for El Salvador.

Administration officials previously stated that an announcement would come “at the appropriate time,” assuring that work authorizations would remain intact in the interim. When pressed for updated guidance, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson reiterated that exact stance. According to a Politico report, the Department of Homeland Security had initially prepared to terminate protections, but the White House intervened to halt the move.

Salvadoran TPS Automatically Extended After Trump Administration Misses Deadline

How Do Political Pressures and Foreign Relations Shape the Delay?

Two primary theories attempt to explain the administration’s hesitation. The first points to domestic political optics. Extending the deportation reprieve just ahead of next month’s midterm elections could expose the administration to criticism from its conservative base on immigration enforcement.

The second theory highlights the delicate economic reliance El Salvador places on remittances sent from the United States. President Nayib Bukele, a Trump ally, actively advocated for more time, according to Politico. Simultaneously, the White House received internal warnings that canceling TPS for Salvadorans would disrupt active construction projects in Washington, D.C., as reported by The New Yorker. A White House official dismissed assertions that D.C. construction projects influenced the decision as false.

Who Is Affected by the Continuing Permit Uncertainty?

The Washington region hosts the second-largest Salvadoran population in the nation, trailing only Los Angeles. The local construction industry relies significantly on workers holding TPS. President Trump is currently overseeing a sweeping aesthetic makeover of the capital, including a 90,000-square-foot, $600-million ballroom complex at the White House, alongside renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Lafayette Square.

Federal contracts at sensitive sites like the White House typically mandate that workers be U.S. citizens. A White House official confirmed that no individuals with TPS status are employed on the East Wing Modernization project. Meanwhile, a Department of Interior spokesperson stated that contractors are legally obligated to ensure all workers possess proper employment authorization, adding that the department has not discussed TPS in relation to local construction projects.

The bureaucratic gridlock has triggered conflicting actions among employers and state agencies. Lauren Truslow, chief executive of 3D Enviro, a Virginia-based hazardous materials abatement firm employing several affected Salvadoran workers, noted that employee federal badges expired last month before being temporarily reinstated until Oct. 9. While the workers retained their jobs, the interim uncertainty caused missed shifts and uneven state-level renewals for driver’s licenses.

Some states refused renewals entirely, while others issued licenses with varying validity periods. Truslow pointed out that certain employees received only federally noncompliant driver’s licenses, rendering them invalid for entering federal facilities. Although the workers avoided immediate deportation, Truslow emphasized that systemic uncertainty persists. Affected personnel working on federal projects are now using a new process to seek badge extensions that would last through March.