Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s Apple TV Series ‘Brothers’: Release Schedule and Details

Apple TV Series Brothers Brings Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Together in a Scripted Exploration of Their Real-Life Family Rumor

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson star in the Apple TV comedy series Brothers, which premiered its first episodes on September 23, blending real-world family speculation with scripted buddy-comedy chaos. menshealth.com reported that the show follows an eight-episode first season release schedule running weekly through November, featuring fictionalized versions of the actors navigating the possibility that they share the same father.

The Origins of the Paternity Mystery and the Resistance to DNA Testing

The premise of the Apple TV series stems from an actual conversation between Harrelson and McConaughey’s mother. Harrelson recalled that she remarked she knew his father, convicted hitman Charles Voyde Harrelson, during an interaction with her over a 25-year period. nypost.com noted that in 2023, McConaughey publicly revealed the possibility that he and Harrelson might share the same father.

Harry Mack Freestyles for Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for Brothers Apple TV

Despite the headline-grabbing nature of the claim, the actors have not taken a formal DNA test to confirm the biological relationship. Harrelson stated to The Hollywood Reporter, as cited by menshealth.com, that he has wanted to take a test but that McConaughey refuses. McConaughey expressed hesitation about confirming the rumor, remarking that if it is true, he has a lot to unpack, while adding that he will probably come around to the idea eventually.

Show Element Production Detail Real-World Parallels Release Format 8-episode debut season Weekly rollouts concluding November 4 Character Dynamic Fictionalized versions of the actors Longtime friendship since 1999’s EdTV Central Plot Investigation into family rumor Rooted in comments made by Matthew’s mother

Contrasting Tone and Critical Reception of the Scripted Comedy

In Brothers, the narrative kicks off when Harrelson stays at McConaughey’s Texas ranch, disrupting his relaxed routine as characters pursue the paternity claim through backwoods dive bars and encounters with bumbling criminals. nypost.com described the show as a messy stew of ideas that combines buddy comedy elements with subplots involving a potential Texas gubernatorial run by McConaughey. The review also highlighted that while the actors play exaggerated versions of themselves, their real-life wives, Camila Alves and Laura Louie, are replaced by actresses bearing passing resemblances, alongside fictionalized teenage children.

Photo: nypost.com

The series diverges from traditional documentary formats by employing scripted supporting roles and balancing meta-comedy with family sitcom elements. menshealth.com outlined the full release schedule, noting that following the initial episodes released on September 23 and September 30, subsequent episodes air weekly on Wednesdays, with early streaming available the preceding Tuesday nights on Apple TV.

Brothers Blends Sitcom Goofiness with Star Power

The series blends the meta-nature of Curb Your Enthusiasm with the goofiness of family sitcoms like Schitt’s Creek or Malcolm in the Middle, alongside the star power of True Detective. Furthermore, Laura Louie, Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson appeared together at the US Open on September 11, 2026. The final episode of the first season, titled “On the Road Again. Again”, streams on November 4.

Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey Address Brothers Rumor

References

Men’s Health: Coverage of Apple TV’s Brothers release schedule and actor interviews.

New York Post: Review and analysis of Brothers premiere and plot elements.

Variety: Interviews with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson regarding the family rumor.

The Hollywood Reporter: Statements regarding DNA testing preferences from the cast.