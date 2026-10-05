60.8% of Big 5 Hospital Patients Live Outside Seoul: Call for Regional Healthcare Hub in Namwon

Statistics provided by Rep. Park Hee-seung’s office show that 60.8% of inpatient admissions at Seoul’s top five major hospitals during the first four months of the year were residents living outside Seoul. The data, obtained from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, reveals an upward trajectory in non-Seoul patients at these major general hospitals, rising from 57.8% in 2022 and 58.8% in 2023 to 60.1%, before reaching 60.8% between January and April, marking a 3.0 percentage point increase compared to 2022.

Out of 155,530 total inpatient admissions recorded at the five major Seoul hospitals during those four months, 94,624 patients came from outside the capital. Park stated, As 60% of inpatient admissions at major Seoul hospitals are regional patients, it demonstrates a shortage of hospitals and doctors in regions capable of providing definitive treatment. Doctors who are taught and trained in regions must remain in those regions to treat patients to reverse this trend. He added, This is the reason I have argued for a structure where everything from basic medicine to clinical training is completed within the region.

Establishing Namwon as a Regional Healthcare Hub

Following the decision announced on the 1st by the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 4th National Medical Graduate School Establishment Preparation Committee to site the new institution in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Rep. Park proposed designing the city into a comprehensive medical hub. The plan connects education, clinical training, and patient care locally, moving beyond a standalone school and hospital to integrate public agencies, research and industrial functions, and residential infrastructure for workers. On the 5th, Park stated, Centered on the National Medical Graduate School and the national hospital, we must equip not only the school and hospital, but also medically related public institutions, research and industrial functions, and urban infrastructure where workers can settle down.

Park emphasized that the government must invest proactively in top-tier faculty, advanced medical equipment, and educational facilities rather than waiting to fill infrastructure gaps based on trailing demand. Pointing out that investing only after observing existing medical demand cannot narrow the medical gap between the capital area and regions, he stated, We must create incentives for people to visit by first securing excellent professors and medical staff, advanced equipment, and educational and research facilities, adding that filling infrastructure only after seeing how many patients arrive cannot revive regional healthcare. With Namwon’s geographic proximity providing accessibility to regions including Jeonju, Gwangju, Jinju, Suncheon, Daejeon, Daegu, Yeosu, and Mokpo, the proposed hub aims to treat severe and emergency patients locally who would otherwise travel to the capital. Park noted that he will consult with the government to ensure these concepts are properly reflected in the curricula, training systems, and budgets during the preparation process.

The National Medical Graduate School is established as a four-year graduate university dedicated to training public health and medical personnel, with a target to open in 2029 and commence its curriculum in 2030. The school will maintain an enrollment quota of 100 students, who will receive tuition support and incur a 15-year mandatory service obligation in administrative agencies or public medical institutions upon graduation.

Specific curricula and clinical training structures for the new graduate school remain subject to upcoming expert committee deliberations.