Global Markets Update: European Stocks Slide Amid Spain Election News and Middle East Tensions

Asian stock markets advanced during the session on September 7, 2026, driven by technology shares, while global crude oil prices fell following recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Meanwhile, investors across international markets turned their primary focus toward upcoming US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory.

Global economics shifted as multiple cross-currents converged across Asian, European, and American exchanges. Technology equities provided the main engine for growth in the East, while traders weighed falling energy commodities against persistent security concerns in major shipping lanes.

Technology Shares Fuel Asian Equities as Chipmakers Rally

The MSCI Asia Pacific share index climbed 0.9 per cent during the session, according to data reported by en.ilsole24ore.com, while the broader regional measure cited by The Straits Times recorded a 1.1 per cent advance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed the session up 2.4 per cent, buoyed significantly by gains in technology shares. South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics emerged as the largest contributors to the regional advance.

The strong performance in Asian technology sectors followed a positive session on Wall Street. The Nasdaq 100 Index closed 0.2 per cent higher, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 3.4 per cent. Market participants attributed the upward momentum in chip stocks largely to optimism surrounding artificial intelligence developments, including OpenAI’s introduction of its GPT-6 technology.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Individual corporate developments further supported the sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rose by 3 per cent on the back of a potential partnership with Terafab, a company owned by Elon Musk.

Energy Markets Respond to Middle Eastern Conflict and Supply Disruptions

Crude oil prices pulled back during Asian trading hours, though underlying supply concerns persisted due to active military escalations. West Texas Intermediate traded around $92 a barrel, while Brent crude hovered near $97 a barrel before trimming initial gains. European natural gas benchmarks climbed by up to 4.2 per cent in thin trading.

Geopolitical friction intensified over the weekend as the United States launched strikes against three Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, destroying one vessel in retaliation for ballistic-missile attacks on US Navy warships. In response, Iranian officials indicated that a new restricted zone would soon be declared outside the Strait of Hormuz, extending from the US Navy blockade line into parts of the Persian Gulf.

Concurrently, en.ilsole24ore.com noted that the Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco facilities, prompting Riyadh to announce new offensives in Yemen. Despite these security flashpoints, broader oil prices trended downward compared to prior sessions, with WTI trading at $90 per barrel and North Sea Brent standing at $101.5 per barrel in European reporting.

Federal Reserve Focus and Bond Yields Under Scrutiny

Investor attention remained fixed on upcoming US macroeconomic releases, particularly the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Stronger-than-expected US payroll numbers released on September 4 initially boosted bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike, though varying market interpretations kept yields volatile.

Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, outlined the stakes in a note to clients reported by The Straits Times: “A Sept 16 Fed funds rate hike hinges on Friday’s US August CPI print. A hot CPI print would all but seal a September hike and underpin a firmer US dollar. A cooler reading would strengthen the case for a hold and leave the US dollar vulnerable to a dovish Fed repricing.”

Government bond yields reflected this macroeconomic uncertainty. US 10-year Treasury yields stood at 5.26 per cent. Cash Treasuries experienced a temporary pause in global trading due to a US public holiday.

Market Indicator / Asset Current Level / Change Regional Context MSCI Asia Pacific Index +0.9% to +1.1% Led by South Korean and Japanese chipmakers Nikkei 225 +2.4% Boosted by technology sector gains US 10-Year Treasury Yield 5.26% Under scrutiny ahead of US inflation data WTI Crude Oil ~$90 – $92 per barrel Declining amid volatile Middle East supply updates European Gas (Amsterdam) 75.6 euros/MWh (+1.15%) Edging higher in thin trading conditions

European Exchanges Diverge Amid Domestic Political and Banking Shifts

European stock markets opened higher overall but subsequently turned mixed. Paris remained the sole major European exchange trading in negative territory, weighed down by rising French bond yields. The French 10-year bond yield stood at 4.88 per cent, with the French-German yield spread widening above the Italian spread to approximately 147 basis points, compared to 119 basis points for Italy. Italian BTP yields hovered around 4.6 per cent, while German Bunds stood at 3.45 per cent.

European financial markets also digested political developments following regional elections. German Bunds and broader European bonds faced close observation after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 44 per cent of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, doubling its support and surpassing the Christian Democratic Union.

In Milan, banking stocks drew intense scrutiny. Intesa Sanpaolo raised its bid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) by 25 cents per share, conditional on MPS shareholders rejecting a proposed merger with Banco Bpm and Banca Generali at the upcoming end-of-month general meeting. MPS shareholder Delfin indicated an inclination to accept Intesa’s offer, while Mediobanca shares fell by nearly 4 per cent.