Liberty Tea Rooms May Close Despite Ludwig Filming in Hemel Hempstead

A volunteer-run community tea room in Hemel Hempstead faces permanent closure by the end of October unless it secures £25,000, despite receiving a production fee for the filming of the third series of Ludwig starring David Mitchell.

The Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub in Bank Court, Hertfordshire, announced a temporary closure to accommodate a production crew transforming its frontage to resemble a bank for the third series of Ludwig. The production team paid a fee for using the venue and agreed to restore the property afterward—including repairing a broken window and updating signage—but trustees warned that the charity remains in an extremely low cash position .

Financial Strain and Community Services at Risk

Founded in 2013 and moved to its current Bank Court location two years later according to local reporting, the charity holds a 4.9 rating from 239 reviews on Google and a 5/5 score on Tripadvisor. Visitors frequently highlight the welcoming atmosphere provided by volunteers who offer a place for conversation free from background music distractions.

Photo: watfordobserver.co.uk

The hub serves individuals facing personal hardships by offering meals, food bank parcels, and debt advice. Mark Kitson noted the economic pressures affecting high streets while detailing the daily support the charity provides.

Production halts tea room operations through October

The tea room closed its doors between September 15 and October 7 to accommodate the production schedule while filming takes place for Ludwig. The crew utilized both the interior and exterior of the building over multiple weeks, bringing a rain machine for a specific scene and temporarily altering the exterior signage to make the venue look like a fictional bank.

The charity has already cut staffing costs to stay afloat, yet the funding injection from the production company alone is not enough to clear the financial hurdle required to keep the doors open past October.

The café and charity announced the temporary closure on September 11. Mark Kitson said that the series being filmed at the venue had created a real buzz and it had been good to hire it out at a time that we really need the extra funds.