Clameurs Events Transforms Metz Convention Centre with New Strategy

In December 2025, the Clameurs Events group secured the public service delegation for the Centre des Congrès Robert Schuman in Metz, defeating GL events. During a September 17 press conference, the leadership team outlined an ambitious strategy to modernize the venue, drive local economic impact, and target a revenue target of 5.80 million euros by 2030.

Clameurs Events invests in immersive room at Robert Schuman

Clameurs Events took over management of the Centre des Congrès Robert Schuman following a competitive tender won in December 2025 against rival bidder GL events.

A central part of the venue’s modernization includes a 420,000-euro investment to build “Metz Univers 360,” a 700 m² immersive room outfitted with 116 meters of panoramic screens.

The operating group aims to scale its revenue from an initial 3 to 4 million euros in the early years up to 5.80 million euros by the conclusion of the concession in 2030.

Securing the Delegation Against GL events

The battle for the Centre des Congrès de Metz concluded when the Clameurs Events group officially won the public service delegation (DSP) over GL events in December 2025. According to coverage in La Semaine, the winning bid distinguished itself through a more diversified offer aimed at both corporations and the general public, backed by a bolder financial risk profile and heavier capital investments.

Management aims to transform the venue into an open, experience-driven space aligned with modern public expectations. Laurent Haas, general manager of Metz Événements, emphasized during the September 17 press conference that client support, hospitality standards, and destination marketing are critical variables that dictate consumer trust.

Modernizing Hall 2 with Metz Univers 360

Central to the operational overhaul is a dedicated 420,000-euro investment package aimed at upgrading the physical infrastructure and establishing an advanced digital environment. Hall 2 has been transformed into “Metz Univers 360,” a 700-square-meter immersive space tailored for professional conventions, corporate seminars, product launches, and gala evenings.

The facility features 116 meters of continuous screens engineered for 360-degree panoramic projections, designed to immerse audiences directly into corporate narratives. Jean-Paul O’Meny, president of Clameurs Events, explained during the press briefing that the visual and sound environments are fully customizable to tell distinct brand stories.

Strategic Metric Projected Target / Detail Concession Timeline End 2030 Initial Revenue Target €3 million to €4 million annually Final Concession Revenue Goal €5.80 million (by 2030) Immersive Room Investment €420,000 modernization envelope

Group targets nine additional tenders for regional expansion

Looking past the initial operational rollout in Metz, the leadership team has set aggressive expansion goals. Jean-Paul O’Meny noted that the group intends to bid on nine additional tenders before the end of the year, pointing to a fivefold revenue increase in Versailles across a 3,200-square-meter footprint compared to the more than 15,000-square-meter capacity available in Metz.

While the incoming management team has not formally finalized its early turnover estimates, current projections target an initial window of 3 to 4 million euros before scaling toward the 5.80 million euro milestone set for the final year of the concession in 2030. This expansion strategy aligns with broader industry data from UNIMEV’s 2025 study, which highlights that event organization activities account for 44 percent of regional exhibition park revenues across France.

Capturing Value Across the Entire Event Chain

Industry research published by Atout France, Coésio, and UNIMEV shows the sector's immense financial weight, noting that the 2,300 congresses hosted across France in 2023 generated nearly 2 billion euros in economic impact. Direct event organization expenses accounted for 556 million euros of that total, with venue rentals making up 62 percent of budgets, general installations taking 23 percent, and catering consuming 8 percent.

To capture a wider share of these cascading expenditures, Clameurs Events has integrated commercial, technical, catering, digital, and artificial intelligence capabilities under a single operational umbrella. Raphaëlle Amar, associate general director, confirmed that catering has been brought directly in-house, ensuring the company monetizes services well beyond simple space rentals.