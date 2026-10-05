Culiacán had intense heat and humidity with 34°C heat index on Oct 4

Residents in Culiacán, Sinaloa, faced a challenging day of heavy humidity and intense heat on Sunday, October 4, 2026, as morning temperatures reached 29°C with a heat index climbing to 34°C. The capital city experienced early morning light rainfall alongside a relative humidity level of 77% and gentle winds moving at 1 m/s, setting off a warm and muggy pattern across the region.

Throughout the day, the local thermometer ranged between a low of 25°C and a high of 32°C. The persistent humidity kept the perceived temperature at 34°C, creating consistent muggy conditions that affected outdoor environments. While the brief morning showers offered temporary relief to the atmosphere, the light precipitation did little to lower the overall heat or moisture levels in the state capital.

Atmospheric Conditions and Air Quality in the State Capital

Meteorological readings showed winds remaining calm at 1 m/s, failing to dissipate the heavy air. Cloud cover varied throughout the day, though not enough to shield residents from the strong regional heat. Despite the challenging weather patterns, environmental monitoring recorded Culiacán’s air quality as excellent, with an Air Quality Index of 1 classified as “Good,” registering PM2.5 levels at 2.5 µg/m³ and PM10 levels at 5.0 µg/m³.

Civil Protection of Sinaloa and the National Meteorological Service advised the public to monitor official channels for any sudden updates or weather alerts. Authorities recommended avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours from 11:00 to 17:00, staying well-hydrated with water, and wearing light-colored, breathable cotton clothing to cope with the high heat index.

Extended Forecast for Culiacán

Atmospheric models indicate that warm conditions will persist across the capital throughout the coming days, with daytime maximums staying between 31°C and 35°C:

October 5, 2026: Maximum of 35°C, minimum of 26°C, mostly cloudy skies, with winds at 2 km/h.

Maximum of 35°C, minimum of 26°C, mostly cloudy skies, with winds at 2 km/h. October 6, 2026: Maximum of 31°C, minimum of 25°C, light rainfall expected, with winds at 1 km/h.

Maximum of 31°C, minimum of 25°C, light rainfall expected, with winds at 1 km/h. October 7, 2026: Maximum of 33°C, minimum of 25°C, mostly cloudy skies, with winds at 1 km/h.

While the overall chance of precipitation remains low for most of the week, the anticipated return of light rain on October 6 marks the primary expected variation in an otherwise consistently hot week for the city.