Hidden Valley Residents Sue Developer Over Townhouse Construction

Residents in the historically Black Charlotte community of Hidden Valley have filed a lawsuit against developer Four Corners, alleging that the construction of three townhouses on a single residential lot directly violates local community building rules known as restrictive covenants.

The legal action centers on a long-standing neighborhood rule stipulating that only one single-family home can be built on any single lot. According to court records, the disputed parcel on West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte now holds three separate townhomes, sparking fierce pushback from local homeowners concerned about shifting neighborhood character and density.

Hidden Valley Community Association Opposition

Marjorie Parker, President of the Hidden Valley Community Association, voiced strong opposition to the development on behalf of the area’s residents.

We paid our price to be here and it is unfair to the almost 2,000 seniors in Hidden Valley for this to happen to and we’re not taking it, Parker said, adding that the multi-unit project is out of character and represents an intrusion on residents’ privacy.

Residents in Hidden Valley push back on housing development

Longtime homeowners in the neighborhood have pointed to potential problems stemming from the project, including worsening traffic congestion, diminished property values, and an overall reduction in their quality of life. Parker also noted that the community received no advance warning or opportunity to provide input before construction commenced.

Residents Sent Formal Notices Before Filing Lawsuit

Court filings outline a timeline of escalating attempts by residents to halt the project through written communication prior to filing the lawsuit. Neighbors first wrote to Four Corners in October 2025 to flag the construction as a violation of community restrictions. In May, the community submitted a formal petition opposing the building. Counsel retained by the neighbors then issued a formal written notice in June demanding compliance or face legal action. Despite these three interventions, construction on the site continued.

Latoya Caesar-Crawford, a Communications Representative for the McAdoo Law Firm representing the plaintiffs, stated that the lawsuit includes a request for money damages that could result in loss of property values.

Developer Claims Townhomes Comply with Local Laws

Legal representatives for the developer maintain that the project was entirely lawful and followed all necessary regulatory channels before ground was broken.

The townhomes (Four Corners) constructed in Hidden Valley comply with all local ordinances and state laws and were approved by all appropriate administrative and regulatory agencies before construction, said R. Lee Robertson, Jr., an attorney representing the developers. He added that there are no deed restrictions prohibiting townhome construction on the property and that Four Corners remains proud to be a part of this historic neighborhood.

Representatives for Four Corners also stated that the company attempted to engage in discussions with neighborhood representatives multiple times without receiving a response, characterizing the legal claims as meritless allegations that the firm intends to defend.

Plaintiffs Seek Injunction to Stop Non-Compliant Construction

Plaintiffs are asking a judge to issue an injunction prohibiting Four Corners from constructing, completing, maintaining, leasing, selling, or permitting any non-compliant improvements on the lot. The lawsuit also seeks an order requiring the developer to remove, alter, or otherwise bring the property into compliance.