Alban Lafont makes handball outside penalty area against Cameroon

Alban Lafont endured a bizarre moment during his fifth international appearance for Ivory Coast on Saturday, October 3, 2026, when the former FC Nantes goalkeeper picked up the ball with his hands well outside his penalty area during a friendly match against Cameroon at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

An Improbable Lapse at the Final Whistle

The incident occurred deep into stoppage time, during the fourth minute of added time, as RMC Sport reported via Yahoo. Following a long clearance by the Indomitable Lions, Lafont strode out of his box and gathered the ball into his hands. Whether the 27-year-old shot-stopper believed he was still inside his territory or mistakenly assumed the referee had blown the whistle for a foul near the center circle remains unclear. The referee immediately penalized the infraction, awarding Cameroon a dangerous free kick just outside the area. The Ivorian defensive wall successfully blocked the resulting set-piece, and the match concluded moments later with a 1–0 victory for the visitors.

Lafont Starts as Renard Rotates the Squad

Despite the late-game gaffe, Lafont put together a largely solid display between the posts. He recorded three saves from four shots on target, though he was beaten earlier in the 47th minute by Deportivo La Coruña young forward Bil Nsongo. The friendly served as an opportunity for Ivory Coast manager Hervé Renard to rotate his squad following recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying wins over Ghana and Somalia. Lafont was handed the start ahead of Yahia Fofana, who typically occupies the role of first-choice goalkeeper under Emerse Faé.

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In a post-match press conference, Hervé Renard stated that Lafont had done his job correctly and that he believed the goalkeeper had a satisfying match, although he still needed to review the goal they conceded. Renard added that Lafont’s mindset during the training camp had been very good, which is why he gave him the chance to play the full match instead of Yahia Fofana, noting that such appearances are good opportunities for him to show he is a very good number two.

Club Career Turnaround in Turkey

The match marked another chapter in a transitional year for the goalkeeper. After spending last season on loan at Panathinaikos from FC Nantes, Lafont made a permanent summer departure from the banks of the Erdre. He signed with Turkish Süper Lig newcomers Amedspor. Quickly establishing himself as team captain, the former France youth international has enjoyed a stellar individual start to the campaign, helping guide the Kurdish club to the top of the Turkish league table after six matches.