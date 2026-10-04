Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon Breaks Silence After Han Ji-min Rumors

Jannabi member Choi Jung-hoon has broken his silence on social media following a breakup rumor involving actress Han Ji-min, detailing a period of digital detox, yoga practice, and intense artistic reflection. The 1992-born singer-songwriter, who has been in an open relationship with Han since August 2024, posted an update on the 3rd, addressing his creative process and lifestyle shifts.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Acoustic and Touring Value: Choi’s renewed focus on live performance production and ensemble arrangements signals a focus on performance.

Choi’s renewed focus on live performance production and ensemble arrangements signals a focus on performance. Creative Output Volatility: His artistic introspection and intentional digital disconnection point toward his creative process.

Digital Detox and Daily Discipline Following the Rumor Mill

Choi shared a series of vehicular and lifestyle photographs on the 3rd, revealing that he had spent the prior few weeks minimizing his smartphone usage. The deliberate step away from information technology coincided with a return to a strict personal regimen. “Every morning, I practice yoga again,” Choi noted in the post, emphasizing his physical health and routine.

The social media update arrived in the wake of speculation regarding his relationship status. In July, a public appearance at a university festival saw Choi visibly emotional on stage, sparking rumors that he and Han Ji-min had parted ways. However, an industry source clarified that the couple was continuing their relationship, putting the rumors to rest.

Artistic Uncertainty and Collaborative Resolution in the Studio

Beyond lifestyle changes, Choi utilized the post to examine the psychological weight of his creative output. He admitted to facing artistic hurdles, questioning the very definition of his work. “What is music? Is this music?” he wrote, documenting a period of internal critique.

Yet, the songwriter found his answer in the dynamics of live instrumentation. “When I look at the instruments and players surrounding me, that is definitely music,” he expressed, crediting his collaborators for grounding him. He praised the individuals gathered around him, highlighting their shared dedication to the craft and noting that he is currently surrounded by people who understand the virtue of diligence.

Category Detail Artist Choi Jung-hoon (Jannabi) Birth Year 1992 Education Kyung Hee University (Business Administration) Debut Digital Single ‘Rocket’ (2014) Key Hits ‘For Lovers Who Hesitate’, ‘Summer Nights Gone and the Leftovers Are Humble’

Bridging Album Production and Stage Directing

The musician described his current lifestyle as hectic, capturing his state of mind with the observation that existence is “sometimes fun, and sometimes not.” His enthusiasm for production remains high. He emphasized that orchestrating live performances offers a level of fulfillment comparable to crafting a studio record.

Photo: m.newspic.kr

Having debuted in 2014 with the digital single ‘Rocket’ following an extensive trainee period, Choi has built a reputation for vintage vocal stylings and emotive lyricism. His catalog of hits—including ‘For Lovers Who Hesitate’ and ‘Summer Nights Gone and the Leftovers Are Humble’—has established Jannabi in the music scene. As he balances his public profile with rigorous stagecraft, his latest reflections underscore a meticulous artist continually refining his approach to both his career and his craft.

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