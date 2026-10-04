As German student performance declines, education experts propose restructuring the school system to address labor shortages and economic challenges.

The Bottom Line

German student performance has seen a decline over the past decade, with pandemic-era learning gaps in mathematics costing some children a full school year.

Research from the ifo Institute estimates that improved educational outcomes could boost Germany’s gross domestic product by 20.9 trillion euros by 2105.

Reform proposals involve abolishing specialized separate schools in favor of a streamlined two-track system and introducing autonomous “free-public schools.”

Economic Projections and Educational Deficits

Economic relevance in the public education sector has long been underestimated, according to recent analysis from Frankfurt. Over the past decade, performance metrics for German students have trended downward. The Bertelsmann Stiftung has identified that pandemic disruptions left many children missing up to a full year of mathematical comprehension. To quantify the macroeconomic toll, the ifo Institute for Bildungsökonomik calculated long-term productivity impacts. Ludger Wößmann, head of the ifo Institute, noted in a press briefing reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau that long-term school interventions yield the highest economic returns, though they operate on extended timelines.

Dirk Zorn, Director of Education and Next Generation at the Bertelsmann Stiftung, emphasized that funding must be concentrated on programs whose effectiveness is already proven.

Restructuring the Dual-Track School Model

Criticism of the current administrative architecture has focused heavily on the segregation of students into separate institutions. Ludwig Paul Häußner, an economic and educational scientist at the Heilpädagogisches Zentrum Edukativa in Karlsruhe, addressed the issue in the research volume Über unternehmerische Haltung und Verantwortung. As reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau, Häußner characterized the existing framework of standard schools and the “Förderschulen” (special-needs schools) as an immense waste of public funds.

Häußner argues that maintaining numerous distinct school forms directly exacerbates the shortage of qualified skilled labor. The proposed remedy involves eliminating specialized special-education degree programs. Teacher training would instead be systematically reorganized into Bachelor’s and Master’s pathways designed around two school types, with which both the highest school-leaving qualification could be achieved.

Institution / Expert Core Finding / Proposal Projected Economic Impact ifo Institute (Ludger Wößmann) Long-term educational investments yield highest returns +20.9 trillion euros to GDP by 2105 Bertelsmann Stiftung (Dirk Zorn) Focus on programs with proven effectiveness Mitigation of pandemic learning deficits Edukativa Karlsruhe (Ludwig Paul Häußner) Abolish special-needs schools; transition to two-track model Reduction of administrative waste and labor shortages

Educational Entrepreneurship and Municipal Autonomy

Beyond structural consolidation, the reform framework introduces the concept of “Educational Entrepreneurship.” Häußner advocates for the establishment of “free-public schools” alongside traditional private and public institutions. While remaining publicly funded, such as through educational vouchers, these entities would operate with expanded pedagogical autonomy. Instructors would function as “Edupreneurs,” guiding students toward independent critical thinking and social responsibility.

Under this decentralized governance model, municipal authorities would determine local school layouts, while universities would verify academic standards. State involvement would narrow strictly to legal compliance and oversight.