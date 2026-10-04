Zimbabwean Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Wife Killed in Helicopter Crash

On September 30, 2026, Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, widely known as Sir Wicknell, died alongside his wife Lucy Muteke and four other individuals in a helicopter crash in the Marondera Rural area east of Harare. The 43-year-old self-styled billionaire’s sudden death occurred following a history of legal controversies.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the aircraft came down at approximately 5:00 PM local time. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed that all six occupants died in the crash and that the bodies were badly burned, requiring formal identification procedures. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana also confirmed there were no survivors from the flight.

A Chequered Corporate and Legal History

Chivayo’s public profile combined extreme displays of wealth with a long-running series of legal controversies and criminal convictions. His legal record included a 2004 conviction for theft by false pretences and illegal foreign exchange dealings, which earned him a three-year sentence at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. Following his release, he received a separate five-year sentence in 2005 on money-laundering charges.

Photo: thecitizen.co.tz

Over the following two decades, his business dealings regularly drew state scrutiny. Parliamentary probes in 2017 examined unfulfilled multimillion-dollar power contracts. More recently, investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission probed a disputed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender valued at up to R1.8 billion.

Despite these controversies, Chivayo maintained high-level business interests across the region. His regional visibility was shaped by ambitious infrastructure proposals and public appearances alongside political leaders in Tanzania and Kenya. His association with the Zimbabwe Power Company’s long-delayed electrification project also brought him into frequent legal battles, though a court acquitted him of wrongdoing in 2024 after the court proceedings failed to establish a case against him.

Event / Investigation Date / Period Details Initial Convictions 2004 – 2005 Served prison sentences for theft by false pretences and money laundering. Parliamentary Probes 2017 Investigated over unfulfilled multimillion-dollar power contracts in Zimbabwe. ZACC Tender Probe 2024 Targeted in an anti-corruption commission investigation into a disputed electoral commission tender. Fatal Helicopter Crash September 30, 2026 Died alongside his wife and four others in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Public Reaction and Regional Entanglements

News of the fatal crash triggered sharply polarized reactions across southern and eastern Africa. While admirers commended his philanthropy and readiness to distribute substantial cash and costly vehicles, detractors raised doubts regarding the origins of his fortune and the ties linking his commercial ventures to political figures. Social media platforms filled with posts from individuals who held resentment towards him due to controversies that surrounded him in life.

Photo: EWN

Beyond Zimbabwe, his international footprint created diplomatic friction. In Tanzania, opposition figures and former diplomats criticized his meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam, citing his criminal record and opaque state tender deals. In parallel, familial ties drew legal scrutiny as well; South Africa’s Hawks apprehended his sibling, Joacham Chivayo, during November 2024 on allegations of holding R15 million worth of unprocessed gold illicitly believed to originate from smuggling operations in Zimbabwe.

Investigation and Unanswered Questions

As forensic teams continue working at the Marondera crash site, authorities have yet to release an official report determining what caused the helicopter to go down. Police handling the formal identification process are working at the crash site as the investigation continues.

The sudden closure of Chivayo’s life leaves ongoing financial and legal inquiries without a principal defendant, even as investigators in multiple jurisdictions continue to examine the network of contracts and transactions surrounding his business interests.