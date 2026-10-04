South Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Leak

The diplomatic fallout intensified after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly revealed the handover at the UN General Assembly in New York, directly breaching a confidentiality agreement.

The diplomatic rift stems from an operation in January 2025, when Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers fighting on behalf of Russia in the Kursk region. The soldiers subsequently expressed a desire to relocate to South Korea, prompting Seoul to pressure Kyiv into facilitating their transfer.

Seoul Summons Ambassador and Demands Formal Apology

The crisis escalated rapidly in Seoul, where the Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to register a formal protest. Officials in Seoul emphasized that denying the existence of the agreement seriously undermines trust between the two governments and threatens broader bilateral relations.

SEOUL VS KYIV: South Korea Summons Ukraine Envoy, Demands Apology Over Zel’s POW Disclosure

Kyiv Attempts to Downplay the Breach as a Misunderstanding

Ukrainian officials have sought to soften the blow through diplomatic channels. In an interview published on Thursday by Ukrainian media, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiha described the dispute not as an incident, but merely as a “diplomatic misunderstanding.” Sibiha reiterated that South Korea remains a valued partner for Kyiv, expressing hope that both nations can quickly move past the friction to restore collaborative momentum.

Despite these conciliatory remarks, the article noted that President Lee rejected the framing, maintaining that the public disclosure damaged South Korea’s credibility and personally targeted his administration’s integrity.

Event / Metric Details Capture of POWs January 2025 in Russia’s Kursk region Estimated North Korean Troop Deployment Approximately 15,000 soldiers (South Korean intelligence estimate) (= Public Disclosure UN General Assembly in New York (Wednesday address) Key Demands from Seoul Formal public apology and acknowledgment of confidentiality breach

Broader Geopolitical Stakes on the Korean Peninsula

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. South Korean intelligence estimates indicate that North Korea has deployed roughly 15,000 troops to support Russian military operations in Ukraine. In exchange, it is believed that Pyongyang has secured substantial financial compensation, advanced military technologies, and explicit security guarantees from Moscow.

Against this volatile strategic environment, the safety of defectors remains paramount. North Korea is known to enact severe reprisals against defectors and their remaining family members. Because South Korean media outlets published photographs of the two captured soldiers prior to their arrival in Seoul, their identities are fully exposed, raising urgent protection concerns that both governments had originally sought to shield through strict confidentiality.

SEOUL SLAMS KYIV: South Korea Demands Ukraine Apology Over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW Disclosure