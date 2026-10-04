Himperra Petitions Government as Subsidized Housing Sales Plummet

Indonesian subsidized housing developers are confronting a severe contraction in property sales this year, prompting industry leaders to petition the government for emergency financial interventions. The downturn has left residential projects undersold, despite a slate of existing state incentives designed to boost low-income homeownership.

According to detikcom, Ari Tri Priyono, Chairman of the Central Board of the Association of Housing and Settlement Developers (Himperra), revealed that the collapse in subsidized house sales across the country has far exceeded previous expectations. While developers anticipated robust demand heading into the final quarter of 2026, market absorption has stalled dramatically compared to prior years.

The Stalled Market and Slialing Demand for Subsidized Housing

The sluggish market performance has left developers questioning the viability of current sales targets under the government’s flagship mortgage liquidity program. Ari explained to detikcom that while housing supply remains readily available, the primary bottleneck stems from severely constrained consumer demand. Developers previously projected that housing absorption under the Housing Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) would comfortably exceed last year’s figures—where 27,000 to 28,000 quotas were absorbed during similar periods—but actual momentum has fallen far short.

Data from the organizing bodies highlight the gap between targets and real-world execution. Beritasatu.com reported that as of late September 2026, the real estate sector recorded FLPP realizations reaching 160,070 units, or roughly 45.73 percent of the government’s ambitious 350,000-unit target, backed by Rp 19.98 trillion in financing. Meanwhile, katakabar.com noted that BP Tapera figures placed actual distribution slightly higher at 161,746 units valued at Rp 20.139 trillion by September 29, 2026. CNN Indonesia further corroborated that this year’s slump has surpassed the difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, with market observers noting that even during pandemic lockdowns, FLPP growth remained more resilient than current conditions.

Photo: BeritaSatu.com

Shifting Lifestyle Preferences and Credit Hurdles

Behind the plummeting sales numbers lies a complex web of financial obstacles and shifting generational priorities among low-income earners. CNN Indonesia detailed that younger demographics are increasingly pivoting away from immediate homeownership, preferring instead to allocate disposable income toward daily living costs and leisure. Compounding this hesitation, many prospective buyers find themselves blocked by negative credit histories recorded in the Financial Services Authority’s (OJK) Financial Information Service System (SLIK) due to minor digital loans.

Although the OJK previously introduced regulatory relaxations excluding defaults under Rp 1 million from official reporting, commercial banks maintain conservative lending postures. CNN Indonesia reported that banking institutions remain cautious in executing these exemptions, resulting in little to no measurable increase in mortgage approvals. Financial strain is not limited to prospective buyers; CNN Indonesia noted that current homeowners holding subsidized mortgages are increasingly struggling with monthly installments, leading to secondary property transfers, defaults, and forced relocations.

Proposed Policy Adjustments and Government Interventions

To rescue the stalling market, Himperra has formally pitched a series of structural adjustments to Housing and Settlement Minister Maruarar Sirait. Rather than traditional discounts, Ari argued that this funding should serve as a direct price-cut subsidy for the nation’s poorest applicants during the final quarter of the year to help them clear mortgage affordability hurdles.

According to detikcom, this higher tier would enable developers to deliver modern architectural designs and more favorable urban locations closer to city centers like Jakarta. Himperra also suggested limiting the standard 5-percent flat mortgage rate to a 10-year window, noting historical data shows that approximately 80 percent of subsidized homeowners successfully pay off or accelerate their mortgages within the first decade as their personal incomes improve.

Katakabar.com reported that BP Tapera recently held strategic coordination meetings with the Ministry of Forestry to promote the FLPP scheme among civil servants and contract employees who lack a primary residence. Similarly, ANTARA News Kepri highlighted that BP Tapera offers mortgage tenors stretching up to 40 years for eligible state apparatuses in Riau Islands Province, where simulated monthly installments for properties valued around Rp 170 million hover near Rp 1 million over a 20-year repayment schedule.

“Rumah bukan sekadar tempat bernaung, melainkan fondasi paling mendasar dalam membina keluarga, meningkatkan kualitas hidup, serta memperkuat kesejahteraan sumber daya manusia,” ujar Raja Ariza, Wakil Wali Kota Tanjungpinang, sebagaimana dilaporkan ANTARA News Kepri.