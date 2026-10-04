Global Indigenous Theatre Festival to Celebrate Spiderwoman Theater’s 50th Anniversary at La MaMa

La MaMa, in association with Spiderwoman Theater, is presenting the Global Indigenous Theatre Festival in New York City from October 30 to November 7, 2026. Produced in collaboration with Loose Change Productions, the nine-day event brings international artists to the Ellen Stewart Theatre and Downstairs Theatre to celebrate Spiderwoman Theater’s 50th anniversary and honor Indigenous cultures.

Festival At A Glance

Dates: October 30 – November 7, 2026, running across nine days of performances, workshops, and visual arts installations.

October 30 – November 7, 2026, running across nine days of performances, workshops, and visual arts installations. Venues: La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre and Downstairs Theatre in New York City.

La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre and Downstairs Theatre in New York City. Ticketing: General admission is $30, student and senior tickets are $25, Support the Artists tickets are $50, and ten tickets per performance are available for $10 each. Two-show packages start at $40, and Full Festival Passes covering all five events are $100.

Origins Rooted in Australian First Nations Connection

According to americantheatre.org, the idea for the festival began to take shape during a 2024 trip to Australia. Spiderwoman Theater artistic director Muriel Miguel stated that the company was moved by a performance from a First Nations dance company and the hospitality of local communities.

“Having traveled the world for five decades, we have always felt at home in the many communities we visited,” Miguel said in a statement. “This two-week showcase of performances, workshops, and visual arts is our way of celebrating global Indigenous cultures and excellence.”

The festival highlights companies from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Minneapolis, framing the international artists and local communities as a living legacy for the 50-year-old theater company.

International Lineup From Aotearoa to Minneapolis

The opening weekend features two distinct productions running from October 30 to November 1. Broadwayworld.com notes that Aotearoa-New Zealand-based Te Pou Theatre opens the festival with Kōpū. Performed by young wāhine Māori, the production weaves live music, poetry, and poi into an account of contemporary womanhood.

Photo: broadwayworld.com

Running concurrently is the Minneapolis-based Ikidowin Theater Ensemble with Invisible Shadows. Written by Sharon Day and directed by Sir Curtis Kirby, the production examines urban Indigenous youth navigating cultural identity amidst an opioid epidemic.

Moving into November, the schedule features Australian and Canadian contributions. Moogahlin Performing Arts presents Maayuma li Mubirr (Healing Scars) from November 4 to 6. Created by Yuwalaaraay composer and performer Warren Mason, the work traces intergenerational journey lines of First Peoples healing from injustice.

Simultaneously, Canada’s Aanmitaagzi, based in Nipissing First Nation, presents All My R(el)ations from November 4 to 6. Americantheatre.org reports that this multidisciplinary dance theater project and visual art installation culminates six years of workshops, youth intensives, and community inventories built on storytelling luncheons with elders.

Spiderwoman Theater 50th Anniversary Gala

The nine-day festival concludes on November 7 with an anniversary gala celebrating Spiderwoman Theater’s half-century milestone. Curated by Murielle Borst-Tarrant, the event features retrospective performance excerpts and pays tribute to emerging legacy-bearing artists.

Production / Event Origin / Company Dates Kōpū Te Pou Theatre (Aotearoa-New Zealand) Oct 30 – Nov 1 Invisible Shadows Ikidowin Theater Ensemble (Minneapolis) Oct 30 – Nov 1 Maayuma li Mubirr (Healing Scars) Moogahlin Performing Arts (Australia) Nov 4 – Nov 6 All My R(el)ations Aanmitaagzi (Nipissing First Nation, Canada) Nov 4 – Nov 6 50th Anniversary Gala Curated by Murielle Borst-Tarrant November 7

Tickets for all performances, packages, and the closing gala are currently on sale through La MaMa’s online box office.