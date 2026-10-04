Why Zoe Kazan Cast Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in Netflix’s ‘East of Eden

Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames in Zoe Kazan’s seven-episode Netflix limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel East of Eden, arriving as a critically acclaimed psychological drama that re-examines the notorious literary antagonist. Pugh credits her collaboration with Kazan and her role as an executive producer for helping build her professional confidence. The other takes one look and announces: This is a mistake. Brother, you have no idea. Charles is immediately skeptical of Cathy because he recognizes himself in her, Faist says. Kind recognizes kind. Episode 2 reveals that his suspicions are correct. Why does Cathy marry Adam Trask?

The Bottom Line

Zoe Kazan specifically sought out Florence Pugh to play Cathy Ames in the Netflix limited series East of Eden, stating she had no backup choice for the central role.

Pugh also served as an executive producer on the project, a role that she noted on the red carpet helped significantly boost her confidence and leadership skills.

The seven-episode series holds an 85 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning widespread critical praise for Pugh’s performance.

Zoe Kazan’s Vision for Casting Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames

When Zoe Kazan set out to adapt East of Eden into a streaming series, she approached the project with a singular casting vision. As The Hollywood Reporter detailed at the series’ New York premiere, Kazan had only one actress in mind for the central role of Cathy Ames, admitting she did not maintain a backup choice for the character. Kazan explained that Pugh physically and emotionally embodied John Steinbeck’s written description of a character who appears doll-like on the surface while maintaining an icy, steely undercurrent.

Kazan drew direct inspiration from Pugh’s breakout work in Ari Aster’s 2019 folk-horror film Midsommar, a performance that cemented the actress as a generational talent. While the horror protagonist differs vastly from Steinbeck’s complex antihero, Kazan recognized that an actress capable of executing such cinematic magic could successfully tackle the psychological depths of Cathy Ames.

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix

Production Roles and Creative Collaboration on Set

Beyond her on-screen responsibilities, Florence Pugh took on an active behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer, helping shape the adaptation since joining the project in 2020. She noted that being invited into the creative process at that specific juncture in her life allowed her to step up and lead in a new capacity, marking a foundational moment for her personal and professional self-assurance.

The collaborative bond extended into heartfelt public tributes, with Pugh taking to Instagram to describe Kazan as her protector, work wife, and cheerleader. The narrative centers heavily on the Hebrew concept of timshel—translated as “thou mayest”—which explores free will and moral choice across the Salinas Valley. Thou mayest triumph over sin, God tells Cain.

Critical Reception and Historical Adaptation Comparisons

Critical consensus places the Netflix adaptation in direct conversation with Elia Kazan’s landmark 1955 film starring James Dean.

Reviews for the limited series have been exceptionally strong, reflected by an 85 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Esquire calls Pugh’s performance a career best, with USA Today saying that she makes the show a must see.

Photo: WSJ

Adaptation Project Director / Creator Primary Focus Critical Reception 1955 Feature Film Elia Kazan Final section of the novel (James Dean as Cal) Pop-cultural totem and awards success 2026 Streaming Series Zoe Kazan & Jeb Stuart Full scope of the novel, centering Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh) 85% Rotten Tomatoes freshness rating

John Ford’s The Grapes of Wrath of 1940 is a perennial on best ever lists. No, sir, the man counters.

Whether viewers ultimately choose to sympathize with Cathy Ames or view her as irredeemable remains entirely up for debate as the episodes play out on screen.