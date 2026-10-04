EuroMillions Winner Claims 28M Jackpot

A single EuroMillions player secured a 28 million euro jackpot in the Friday, October 2, 2026 draw after correctly matching all five main numbers and both lucky stars, according to the Française des jeux (FDJ).

The 28 Million Euro Winning Combination and Prize Breakdown

The Jackpot Winner: One ticket matched the numbers 7, 8, 10, 22, and 35 alongside stars 2 and 10 to claim the €28,000,000 top prize.

One ticket matched the numbers 7, 8, 10, 22, and 35 alongside stars 2 and 10 to claim the €28,000,000 top prize. Rank 2 Winners: Two tickets across Europe successfully matched the five main numbers plus a single star, placing them in the second tier.

Two tickets across Europe successfully matched the five main numbers plus a single star, placing them in the second tier. My Million Result: A player in France also secured an additional €1,000,000 via the My Million companion game using the winning code HA 537 3606.

The Numbers Behind the October 2 Draw

The winning combination drawn on Friday, October 2, 2026, featured the digits 7, 8, 10, 22, and 35, paired with the complementary star numbers 2 and 10.

While the grand prize went to a single ticket holder, the FDJ confirmed that two additional participants reached the second tier. These players missed the full jackpot by a single star, successfully guessing all five primary digits alongside just one of the two required lucky stars.

10 Biggest Female EuroMillions Jackpot Winners | Where Are They Now?

My Million Code Generates a Separate French Winner

Beyond the pan-European jackpot, the draw yielded a secondary millionaire winner on home soil. Every EuroMillions grid registered in France automatically generates a unique alphanumeric code for the My Million draw.

For this specific Friday evening event, the randomly selected code HA 537 3606 was matched by a single ticket holder located somewhere in France, instantly adding €1,000,000 to their winnings independently of the main transnational lottery results.

The National Lottery Euromillions Draw Live Results from Friday 02 Oct 2026 | Euromillions live

Next Jackpot Reset and Schedule

The next combined EuroMillions and My Million draw is officially scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The FDJ has announced that the baseline jackpot for Tuesday’s draw will stand at €17 million. Players wishing to enter selections for that evening have until 20:15 on October 6, 2026, to register their tickets.

The National Lottery EuroMillions draw results from Friday 02 October 2026