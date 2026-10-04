250 Won for 500ml Water at Lotte’s Pop-Up Store

Lotte Super is running a temporary, unstaffed pop-up store in the Gangnam district of Seoul that sells private-brand goods exclusively, featuring 500-milliliter bottled water priced at 250 won and various convenience foods between 500 and 3,000 won. The month-long test project opened on September 20 inside the Raemian Gepo Luceheim shopping complex and operates as a fully automated, unmanned retail format.

Inside the Gangnam Pop-Up Store

The experimental retail space occupies roughly 5파이브 (five pyeong, or approximately 165 square feet), making it less than half the size of a standard convenience store. Located at Ilwon-dong in Gangnam-gu, the shop operates under the red signage of GOOD TODAY MARKET. Inside, shoppers find no cigarette display cases or manned checkout counters. A single kiosk sits by the entrance for customers to scan items and pay directly with a card.

The inventory consists entirely of private-label goods from Lotte Mart and Lotte Super, divided between the value-focused brand Today’s Good and the meal-solution brand Yorihada. Shelves display snacks, seaweed, ramen, beverages, and household supplies priced mainly between 1,000 and 3,000 won. Refrigerated and frozen display cases hold ready-to-eat home meal replacements such as galbitang, seolleongtang, fish-cake soup, and tteokbokki.

Corporate Testing Strategy and Pricing Mechanics

According to Lotte Mart and Lotte Super representatives, the retail space functions as an internal venture project rather than a permanent store rollout or an expansion of unmanned convenience chains. The operation opened around September 20 and is scheduled to close at the end of October. Company officials stated that the primary objective is to build awareness for the Today’s Good and Yorihada brands and observe consumer purchasing habits rather than drive immediate store revenue.

Pricing at the pop-up diverges from standard convenience store models, aligning instead with hypermarket private-label pricing structures. Unlabeled 500-milliliter bottled water retails at 250 won, while small snacks are priced around 500 won. Yorihada home meal replacement items range primarily from 3,000 to 7,000 won. The shop stands apart from traditional retail tests by occupying a standalone small-format retail storefront rather than dedicated shelves within a larger department store or hypermarket.

Contrasting Industry Trends in Unmanned Retail

The unstaffed format of the Gangnam pop-up contrasts with broader shifts across South Korea’s convenience store sector. Data shows that unmanned and hybrid stores operated by major chains—including CU, GS25, Seven-Eleven, and Emart24—declined by 428 locations, or 10.9%, to 3,481 stores by the end of last year. Compared to 2023 figures, the total count dropped by over 23%, with fully unmanned stores across the four major operators numbering just 71 units.

Industry headwinds for autonomous retail formats include regulatory restrictions on tobacco and alcohol sales, customer service friction, and compressed profit margins. Lotte representatives noted that sales volume is not the core metric for evaluating the current pop-up experiment. Instead, the temporary storefront serves as a physical feedback loop for private-label product lines operating outside standard retail environments.

Metric Detail Store Name Good Today Market Operating Period September 20 – Late October 2026 Location Raemian Gepo Luceheim, Gangnam-gu, Seoul Floor Area Approx. 5 pyeong (165 sq. ft.) Key Price Points 500ml Water: 250 KRW | Snacks: 500–1,000 KRW

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.