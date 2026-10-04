Hwaseong FC to Host “Hwaseong-in Virus” Away Fan Events in Suwon

Hwaseong FC is launching the “Operation: Hwaseong-in Virus” special event for its upcoming October away fixtures against Suwon FC and Suwon Samsung, turning the visiting section into the club’s signature orange, Best Eleven reported.

The Bottom Line

Hwaseong FC is deploying a two-stage promotional campaign dubbed “Operation: Hwaseong-in Virus” for October away matches at Suwon FC and Suwon Samsung.

The club is currently playing exclusively away matches due to stadium maintenance work ahead of the 2027 National Sports Festival.

Fans can participate in an ongoing stamp tour running through next season’s opening match to earn rewards like the 2027 away uniform.

The Two-Stage Suwon Road Campaign

The visiting side campaign is split into two distinct missions designed to reward traveling supporters. The first mission takes place on October 9 against Suwon FC and October 18 against Suwon Samsung. Fans arriving at the away gate carrying orange cheering items will receive a special support towel on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Best Eleven .

The second mission escalates during the October 18 fixture against Suwon Samsung. Supporters who bring the promotional towel handed out during the first mission will receive an additional custom-printed cheering t-shirt. Hwaseong FC designed the back-to-back stadium takeovers to maximize the atmosphere in the away stands.

Stadium Renovations Drive the Extended Away Schedule

Hwaseong wrapped up its home fixtures early in the season to accommodate ongoing stadium renovation work. The venue adjustments are necessary as the grounds prepare to host the 2027 National Sports Festival. With regular home matches paused, the club relies heavily on its traveling fanbase to maintain momentum on the road.

Match Date Opponent Event Action Supporter Reward October 9, 2026 Suwon FC Bring orange items to away gate Special support towel (1st mission) October 18, 2026 Suwon Samsung Bring 1st mission towel to away gate Custom cheering t-shirt (2nd mission)

To incentivize long-distance travel while home matches remain off the calendar, Hwaseong introduced a comprehensive stamp tour. The promotion spans the remainder of the current away schedule and extends all the way through the opening match of the 2027 season.

Stamps and Season Rewards

Supporters collect verification stamps at each away venue to accumulate points toward tangible club merchandise. Completing the entire stamp tour yields a grand reward: a complimentary 2027 season away uniform.

Hwaseong Chief Executive Officer Song Jong-guk acknowledged the dedication of the supporters in remarks published by Best Eleven .

Song Jong-guk said that the club gains great momentum in away games thanks to the generous support of fans, expressing his hope that the Suwon series and stamp tour would serve as an opportunity for fans and the club to unite.

The Suwon FC match kicks off the sequence on October 9.