UK-Iranian National Released on Bail Over Suspected Plot at US Air Base

A 25-year-old dual U.K.-Iranian national arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack following a security incident at a U.S.-run military air base in England was released on bail on Saturday.

The Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing announced Saturday that the 25-year-old suspect had been released on bail following searches at two properties in the British capital. The investigation centers on events near the RAF Fairford air base located 100 miles west of London, a facility utilized by American bombers during decades of Middle East conflicts, including military operations against Iran earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is the sixth individual taken into custody and subsequently released on bail in connection with the probe. On Oct. 27, five men—all British nationals in their 20s from London—were arrested close to RAF Fairford on suspicion of explosives and terror offenses. Police later reported recovering a quantity of gasoline from three vans linked to those five suspects, though no actual explosives were discovered at the scene.

British authorities initially stated that a second 26-year-old British national had been interviewed under caution by investigators, a designation meaning the interview was formally recorded for potential future use in prosecutions. However, police later retracted that assertion, acknowledging in a revised statement that the information was incorrect and had been removed.

Political Repercussions and International Friction

The swift release on bail of the suspects drew immediate pushback from Washington. President Donald Trump publicly criticized the decision, stating I wouldn’t have done that, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that many people were disturbed by the move.

Photo: bostonglobe.com

Prime Minister Andy Burnham asserted that the U.K. sees strong indications of Iranian state backing behind the incident. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have consistently denied involvement. Iranian officials have previously declared that any military installation utilized to launch attacks against their territory constitutes a legitimate target.

Broader Security Concerns Across Britain

The incident unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions regarding hostile state activity on British soil. According to U.K. security services, national security cases linked to hostile states such as Russia and Iran surged by 50% during the six-month period leading up to December 2025. British officials have repeatedly warned that state-backed proxies are orchestrating arsons and intimidation campaigns intended to target the Jewish community and sow widespread fear across the U.K. and allied nations.