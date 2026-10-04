Quavo Releases New Pharrell-Produced Album ‘QRÖMELIFE’ Featuring Offset Reunion

Quavo has released his third solo studio album, QRÖMELIFE, a 14-track project produced entirely by Pharrell Williams and released via Quality Control Music and Motown Records.

The Bottom Line

The Production: Pharrell Williams executive produced and produced the entire 14-track project, challenging Quavo to expand past traditional trap music into house rhythms and stadium sounds.

Pharrell Williams executive produced and produced the entire 14-track project, challenging Quavo to expand past traditional trap music into house rhythms and stadium sounds. The Reunion: The track “Away” reunites Quavo with Offset, marking the first time the two surviving Migos members have appeared on a song together since their 2021 album Culture III.

The track “Away” reunites Quavo with Offset, marking the first time the two surviving Migos members have appeared on a song together since their 2021 album Culture III. The AI Phenomenon: The release arrives alongside a viral resurgence of Quavo and Takeoff’s 2022 “Hotel Lobby” video, which has sparked widespread AI-generated internet memes.

A Sonic Departure Guided by Pharrell Williams

Quavo’s new album marks a significant sonic shift for the Atlanta-born rapper, leaning away from standard trap formulas toward experimental soundscapes and club-ready house rhythms. Pharrell Williams executive produced the entire 14-track release, pushing the artist to pursue expansive melodies and stadium-scale production.

Williams urged Quavo to “go bigger and try to make stadium music.” One of the project’s lead singles, “HAAVIN,” originally debuted during the runway presentation for Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 collection in Paris.

The album also features contributions from a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Future, T.I., Yung Miami, Justin Timberlake, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Baby. Additional tracks like “Baby Breath” feature a high-energy posse cut with Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Williams himself, while “Trance (Walk It Down)” incorporates 1980s freestyle influences.

Personal Grief and the Reconciliation With Offset

Beyond its experimental production, QRÖMELIFE serves as a deeply personal exploration of recent life experiences. Quavo crafted the music while navigating profound grief following the death of his nephew and Migos groupmate, Takeoff. In an Instagram post celebrating the release, the rapper described the album as a journey through tough times, finding a path forward through faith, family, and music.

The emotional weight of the project also paved the way for a musical reunion. The track “Away” features Offset, marking the first time the two surviving members of Migos have appeared on a song together since the trio’s 2021 album, Culture III. Quavo noted that the tragedy of losing Takeoff helped dissolve past frictions and served as the catalyst for their reconciliation.

“It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you’re going through, I’ll go through with you,” Quavo stated regarding the reunion.

Album Detail Specification Artist Quavo Album Title QRÖMELIFE Track Count 14 Tracks Producer Pharrell Williams Labels Quality Control Music / Motown Records Key Collaborations Offset, Future, Justin Timberlake, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Yung Miami, Lil Baby

Fatherhood, Healing, and Viral Resurgence

Quavo has shifted his long-term focus toward fatherhood, healing, and personal purpose. Now a father to a daughter, he explained to The Associated Press that growth sits at the heart of his new release. Because his own father passed away when he was four years old, fatherhood represents a commitment to being present every step of the way.

Photo: wbco.com

The album’s rollout coincides with a viral wave surrounding Quavo and Takeoff’s 2022 “Hotel Lobby” video. The clip has fueled an influx of AI-generated internet videos featuring political figures, athletes, and fictional characters standing in the orange room. When asked about the manipulation of Takeoff’s image, Quavo told The Associated Press that he views the phenomenon philosophically as a sign of his late bandmate’s enduring presence, choosing to stay strong and move past the digital noise rather than police every online upload.