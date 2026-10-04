India Auto Sector September Sales Show Mixed Demand And Rural Stress

India’s auto sector delivered a mixed performance in September, combining strong passenger-vehicle sales with rural weakness caused by a below-normal monsoon. Domestic passenger-vehicle sales jumped 21.4% year-on-year to 4,63,081 units, while broader equity markets reeled, extending a losing streak to eight straight weeks for the first time in 25 years. Analysts point to a delayed festive season and a low base from previous GST rate cuts.

The Bottom Line

Domestic passenger-vehicle sales surged 21.4% year-on-year to 4,63,081 units in September, though growth was flattered by a low base from the previous year’s GST rate adjustments.

Rural demand contracted, evidenced by a 21% drop in Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales due to a cumulative monsoon deficit of 12.6%.

Auto stocks faced downward pressure alongside broader market declines, with Mahindra & Mahindra slipping to a 52-week low and Bajaj Auto closing 8% lower.

Uneven Demand Splits Urban Passenger Gains From Rural Tractor Slumps

September delivered a mixed retail and wholesale picture for the Indian automotive industry. While urban-focused segments performed with resilience, rural-facing markets contracted as a weak monsoon dented farm incomes. Domestic passenger-vehicle sales jumped 21.4% year-on-year to reach 4,63,081 units.

Commercial vehicles also displayed relative strength, supported by freight, infrastructure and fleet replacement. Tata Motors’ commercial-vehicle volumes rose 31%. However, rural-facing segments told a different story. The June-September monsoon—which delivers nearly 70% of India’s annual rainfall—was 12.6% below normal this year, fuelling concerns over crop yields, rural demand and food inflation.

The resulting stress dragged down tractor manufacturers. Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 21% year-on-year decline in tractor sales to 52,100 units, while Escorts Kubota registered a 16.7% drop. Two-wheelers exhibited similar bifurcation. Bajaj Auto experienced a 12% decline in domestic two-wheeler sales, though its overall sales increased 5% on the back of stronger exports.

Base Effects and Festive Shifts Cloud Headline Dispatch Figures

The strong headline growth in passenger vehicles requires careful contextualization against calendar anomalies. Last year, a GST rate cut took effect on September 22, concentrating vehicle purchases into the final week of the month and creating a low comparative base. Furthermore, the festive calendar is more spread out this year. Navratri and Dussehra fall in October, while Dhanteras and Diwali arrive in November.

Vincent K A, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Investments, noted that early signs of softer September growth primarily reflected a delayed festive season and elevated channel inventories rather than underlying demand weakness. “The genuine soft spot is tractors, where a cumulative monsoon deficit has left visible rural stress,” Vincent observed.

Macroeconomic pressures compounded the rural slowdown. Rohit Azad, an economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointed out that lower farm incomes fueled rising rural indebtedness, directly eroding purchasing power for consumer goods. This contraction in agricultural spend prompted ancillary businesses, such as Rallis India, to report farmers were reducing purchases of pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to conserve cash.

Company / Segment September Volume Metric Year-on-Year Change Passenger Vehicles (Industry) 4,63,081 units +21.4% Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles) Volume Growth +31% Mahindra & Mahindra (Tractors) 52,100 units -21% Escorts Kubota (Tractors) Volume Dispatches -16.7% Bajaj Auto (Domestic Two-Wheelers) Volume Dispatches -12%

Broader Market Sell-Off Drags Down Major Automotive Equities

The operational challenges in September collided with a macroeconomic climate for Indian equities. The broader stock market extended its losing streak to eight straight weeks for the first time in 25 years. Listed automakers absorbed liquidations alongside the broader market retreat.

Mahindra & Mahindra slipped to a 52-week low, while Bajaj Auto closed 8% lower. Escorts Kubota declined up to 5%, TVS declined 3%, and both Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy dropped 1%. Among passenger car leaders, Maruti Suzuki declined 5%, Tata Motors PV was down 2%, and CV major Ashok Leyland recorded a 2% loss.

Subhash Gate, Senior Research Associate (Auto and Auto Ancillaries) at Choice Institutional Equities, highlighted the discrepancy between wholesale dispatches and retail registrations. Passenger-vehicle dispatches were estimated at 4.60–4.65 lakh units in September, while retail registrations were closer to 4 lakh units. This gap points to festive stocking.

Input Cost Inflation Threatens Operating Margins Ahead of Q2 Results

As original equipment manufacturers prepare to report their Q2FY27 results, revenue growth supported by volume delivery looks likely. However, the balance sheet tells a more complicated story regarding profitability. Cheaper raw-material inventories are running out, and elevated commodity costs are flowing through.

Manufacturers face persistent cost heads across steel, aluminium, copper, rubber, precious metals, energy and freight. These pressures risk compounding due to crude-price volatility, geopolitical disruption, higher shipping costs and rupee depreciation. Companies utilizing imported components or raw materials face heightened exposure to currency swings.

Pricing power remains restricted due to affordability concerns, particularly in entry-level two-wheelers, mass-market passenger vehicles, price-sensitive commercial vehicles and auto-component suppliers. OEMs boasting premium product mixes and high SUV exposure are better positioned to utilize mix-driven margin offsets, while volume-dependent mass-market players face difficult trade-offs between absorbing inflation or risking further demand destruction via price hikes.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.