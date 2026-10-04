Spencer Vidal Arrested For Fatal Phoenix Strip Mall Shooting

An automated license plate reader in Phoenix captured a fleeing getaway vehicle late Friday night, directly leading police to the home of a 47-year-old murder suspect. Spencer Vidal is now behind bars on a $1 million bond following a deadly parking lot dispute near 39th and Grand avenues.

The violent encounter unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2026, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue discovered a 34-year-old man lying in a commercial parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Automated License Plate Readers Track Down the Suspect

Investigators established that the victim and Vidal engaged in a verbal argument before the gunfire erupted. According to Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Chris Berrelleza, Vidal opened fire, struck the victim, and immediately sped away into the night before patrol units arrived.

Detectives bypassed traditional witness delays by relying on automated license plate reader cameras positioned in the surrounding neighborhood. The technology captured key data regarding Vidal’s vehicle as he fled the commercial strip mall. That digital footprint allowed officers to quickly pinpoint his residence, where they arrested him without further incident.

Charges Filed in Maricopa County Superior Court

Authorities booked Vidal into the Maricopa County jail on two specific charges: one count of second-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person. During a court appearance on Saturday night, a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Investigators have not yet publicly identified the 34-year-old victim, pending notification of next of kin by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. The active homicide investigation continues as detectives piece together the exact catalyst for the fatal confrontation.

Vidal is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 8.