Hubert Hurkacz reaches Beijing semifinals and Daniil Medvedev extends streak

Hubert Hurkacz advanced to the semifinals of the Beijing tournament earlier this week, recording his 250th win by moving Karen Khachanov all over the court in the Chinese capital. The victory highlights a packed week of high-stakes ATP Tour action in Beijing, featuring intense battles across the singles and doubles draws.

The hard-court tournament delivered multiple momentum shifts across the grounds. Hurkacz sealed his milestone win by showcasing court coverage that left his opponent scrambling, capitalizing on heavy-spin exchanges and deft baseline variety.

Hurkacz Reaches Semifinals with Landmark Victory

Reaching the semifinal stage in Beijing required Hurkacz to dismantle Khachanov’s defensive geometry. Throughout the match, Hurkacz utilized sharp directional changes to dictate the tempo, ultimately neutralizing Khachanov’s baseline power. This triumph not only pushed Hurkacz deeper into the weekend rounds but also marked his 250th win.

But there is a quick turnaround required in Beijing, where the draw features few easy matches.

Medvedev and Rublev Navigate Tough Tests

Daniil Medvedev also carved a path through the draw, downing Cerundolo for his seventh win in a row before handling Struff in straight sets. Medvedev punctuated his run with trademark court coverage, including a stunning acute-angle winner that brought the Beijing crowd to its feet.

Rublev relied on a ferocious forehand to unlock De Minaur’s defense, earning decisive break points with sharp passing shots.

Player Key Milestone / Result in Beijing Notable Matchup Hubert Hurkacz Recorded 250th win; reached semifinals Defeated Karen Khachanov Daniil Medvedev Secured seventh win in a row Defeated Cerundolo and Struff Andrey Rublev Advanced past quarterfinal hurdle Overcame Alex de Minaur and Safiullin Alexander Zverev Advanced to face Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals Raced past Shang

Zverev and Djokovic Set Up Quarterfinal Showdown

Alexander Zverev punched his ticket to the quarterfinals by racing past Shang in straight sets. That victory set up a high-profile quarterfinal meeting with Novak Djokovic.

The clash against Djokovic lived up to billing, featuring extended rallies and flashes of brilliance. Djokovic pushed himself to the brink with heavy touches, tweeners, and stretch recoveries during a chaotic point that tested Zverev’s resolve. Yet Zverev found a stunning answer under pressure, matching Djokovic’s variety before the tournament standings shifted toward the weekend rounds.

Elsewhere in the tournament, doubles action offered its own highlights, as Shang hit a winner with partner Bublik off the court during an unorthodox exchange.

With the semifinals approaching, the remaining contenders continue to battle for crucial ranking points as the late-season hard-court swing hits its peak.