Medicare Net Federal Spending Totaled $910 Billion in 2024

Medicare accounted for 21% of total national health spending in 2023 and totaled $910 billion in net federal spending during 2024.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Federal Financial Footprint: Medicare benefit payments are projected to total $1.1 trillion in 2025, climbing from $632 billion in 2015 across Parts A, B, and D.

Medicare benefit payments are projected to total $1.1 trillion in 2025, climbing from $632 billion in 2015 across Parts A, B, and D. The Shift to Outpatient Care: Hospital inpatient spending under Part A has decreased as a share of total Medicare spending, pushing Part B to account for half of all benefit spending by 2024.

Hospital inpatient spending under Part A has decreased as a share of total Medicare spending, pushing Part B to account for half of all benefit spending by 2024. Private Plan Expansion: Payments to private Medicare Advantage plans tripled from $156 billion in 2014 to $462 billion in 2024, driven by enrollment growth and higher payments to private Medicare Advantage plans for enrollees than their costs in traditional Medicare.

Shifting Expenditure Patterns Across Medicare Parts

Expenditure growth per person within Medicare rose from $5,800 to $16,700 between 2000 and 2023, representing a 4.7% average annual increase over that 23-year span. In recent years, however, per-person spending growth in Medicare has been lower in Medicare than in private health insurance.

Part A benefits, which primarily cover hospital inpatient services, skilled nursing facilities, some home health visits, and hospice care, now claim a smaller fraction of overall Medicare spending. This reduction reflects a shift in care from inpatient to outpatient settings.

Conversely, Part B expenditures—encompassing physician services, outpatient services, and physician-administered drugs—expanded to encompass 50% of total Medicare benefit spending in 2024. By 2034, government forecasts suggest that Part B-related expenditures—including physician services and associated outpatient care—will exceed 50% of overall Medicare outlays, whereas Part A’s portion for hospital inpatient care and related services is anticipated to shrink further as a proportion of the aggregate.

Divergent Funding Mechanisms and Revenue Streams

Total Medicare financing reached $1.1 trillion in 2024, sourced primarily from government contributions (44%), payroll tax revenues (35%), and premiums paid by beneficiaries (15%). Other sources include taxes on Social Security benefits, payments from states, and interest.

Each segment of the program relies on segregated revenue sources that cannot be used to pay for another part. Part A relies heavily on a 2.9% tax on earnings paid by employers and employees, generating 88% of its 2024 revenue, with higher-income taxpayers taxed at 2.35% on earnings above $200,000 for individuals or $250,000 for couples.

Part B relies on a 72% government contribution alongside a 26% beneficiary premium. Most enrollees pay a standard premium set at 25% of annual Part B spending, whereas beneficiaries with annual incomes exceeding $106,000 individually or $212,000 jointly pay income-related premiums scaling from 35% to 85% of total Part B spending.

Medicare Component Primary Clinical Coverage Primary Revenue Source (2024) Part A Inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing, some home health, hospice 2.9% payroll tax (88% of revenue) Part B Physician visits, outpatient services, preventive services 72% government contributions, 26% premiums Part D Outpatient prescription drugs 75% government contributions, 13% premiums

Private Plan Enrollment Growth and Trust Fund Dynamics

The Medicare Advantage program (sometimes referred to as Part C) lacks an independent revenue source. The Medicare HI trust fund supplies resources for Part A benefits delivered via Medicare Advantage, whereas the Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) trust fund finances their Part B and Part D equivalents.

Steady enrollment growth propelled Medicare Advantage payments from $156 billion in 2014 to $462 billion in 2024. This fiscal trend is further magnified by the reality that Medicare’s average outlay per enrollee for private Medicare Advantage participants exceeds the comparable expense incurred within traditional Medicare.

By 2024, half of all program spending for Part A and Part B benefits was for Medicare Advantage plans, marking an increase from under 30% in 2014. Federal projections estimate that between 2024 and 2034, payments to Medicare Advantage will total close to $9 trillion, exceeding traditional Medicare spending projections by $2.5 trillion.