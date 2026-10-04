Steve Mathews Argues How to Prevent and Treat Cycling Saddle Sores

In a column, Steve Mathews discusses saddle sores and how cyclists can prevent and address them. The piece breaks down three widespread myths regarding skin irritation, saddle selection, and treatment strategies.

Distinguishing Saddle Soreness From True Infections

Mathews outlines the foundational difference between general discomfort and acute skin pathology. Saddle soreness covers local irritation, bruising, or chafing caused by friction during a ride. By contrast, a true saddle sore involves a localized skin irritation or an inflamed hair follicle, sometimes progressing to a boil when bacteria enter damaged skin. A saddle sore is a more localized skin irritation and may involve an inflamed hair follicle or, in some cases, an infected hair follicle, which is called a boil, explains Mathews.

Debunking Equipment and Anatomy Myths

The column addresses three primary misconceptions that derail cyclists. The first myth treats sores as an unavoidable cost of the sport. While wet conditions or lower-quality chamois contribute, Mathews notes that persistent sores point to improper bike fit, incompatible saddles, or poorly fitting shorts. The second myth assumes wider, heavily padded saddles automatically increase comfort. Mathews explains that excessive width often increases heat, moisture, and friction.

The third myth assumes home remedies always suffice.

Condition Primary Cause Recommended Action Saddle Soreness Friction and chafing Apply quality chamois cream, check fit Inflamed Follicle / Sore Bacteria entering damaged skin Keep area clean, dry; consult a doctor if severe

Preventative Strategies for Long-Distance Training

Prevention remains the core directive of the analysis. Mathews emphasizes evaluating bike position, bib short quality, and training load to stop friction before it starts. Using high-quality chamois cream directly on the skin or pad helps mitigate the mechanical stress of extended miles. We like to help reduce friction by applying high quality chamois cream directly to your skin or cycling chamois, like Chamois Butt’r, says Mathews, noting that on long rides he uses the Ultra version to prevent too much friction.

Once you have a sore, especially if the skin is broken, don’t assume more chamois cream will treat it.

The analysis stresses that identifying the root mechanical cause—whether saddle angle, sit bone width mismatch, or moisture management—prevents recurring injuries.