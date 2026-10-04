Egyptian cinema sees nostalgic wave of sequels for famous hits

As Egyptian cinema sees a notable wave of nostalgic revivals, production teams and stars are actively developing long-awaited sequels to famous hits, spanning action thrillers like Mafia and romantic dramas like Sahar El Laly.

Ahmed Ezz and Ahmed El Sakka Spearhead Action Sequels

The current Egyptian box-office landscape is shifting toward established intellectual property as bankable stars return to their career-defining roles. Alarabiya.net reported that Ahmed Ezz has begun early physical and logistical preparations for El Aref 2. Following a direct strategic meeting with his producer, Ezz committed to extending the universe of the 2021 original thriller, balancing pre-production work alongside his active shooting schedule for Ferquet El Mōt.

Alarabiya.net and Alhadath.net noted that a similar momentum surrounds Ahmed El Sakka, who officially signed on for the sequel to his 2000 milestone action film, Mafia. El Sakka met with director Sherif Arafa to review a fresh narrative pitch, which secured immediate approval. Production teams are currently finalizing formal contracts with surviving principal cast members from the original film.

Tamar Habib Restructures Sahar El Laly for a Younger Generation

After nearly 23 years after its original release, the landmark romantic drama Sahar El Laly is officially heading back into production. Screenwriter Tamar Habib confirmed to alarabiya.net and alhadath.net that he signed a formal agreement with a production company to script the sequel.

Photo: a5r5br.net

Habib stated that the delay in greenlighting a follow-up stemmed from his refusal to write a sequel without a rigorous dramatic justification worthy of the original title. The new project will bypass the original seven principal characters—citing the absence of several actors from the current artistic arena—and instead center on an ensemble of rising stars under the age of 35. Habib added that he hopes to secure cameo appearances from select original cast members as a nod to the franchise’s history.

Comedy and Drama Franchises Navigate Lost Casts and New Writers

Comedy sequels are confronting significant personnel challenges alongside their creative revivals. Hani Ramzy confirmed to alarabiya.net that an active writers’ room, led by Amjad El Sharkawy and Shady Mohsen, is currently drafting Ghody Meno Feh 2.

Ramzy pointed out that the central obstacle facing the production is the passing of key comedic pillars who anchored the original film, including Hassan Hosny, Talaat Zakaria, Fayeq Azab, and Saeed Tarabeek. To overcome this structural loss, the creative team is placing the returning character “Sultan” into new, difficult situations that produce comedic paradoxes alongside co-star Nelly Karim.

Meanwhile, the crime-comedy Bank El Hoz has entered active pre-production following a period of hesitation from its ensemble cast since its 2017 debut. Screenwriters Mostafa Sakr and Mohamed Ezzedine engineered a viable narrative framework that successfully convinced actors Akram Hosny and Mohamed Mamdouh to return to the project.

Finally, Hamada Helal joined the sequel slate, announcing that he has entered the writing phase for a follow-up to his film Helm El Omr. Helal expressed enthusiasm for returning to one of the most commercially expansive milestones of his film career.

Film Title Original Release Year Key Returning Talent / Creative Lead Production Status Mafia 2000 Ahmed El Sakka, Director Sherif Arafa Contract signed, casting original members Sahar El Laly N/A Screenwriter Tamar Habib Writing phase (New under-35 cast) Helm El Omr N/A Hamada Helal Writing and preparation phase El Aref 2021 Ahmed Ezz Early preparations and producer meetings Ghody Meno Feh N/A Hani Ramzy, Nelly Karim, Writers’ Room Active scripting phase Bank El Hoz 2017 Akram Hosny, Mohamed Mamdouh Active pre-production

These developments reflect an industry-wide push to leverage established box-office goodwill as Egyptian studios increasingly rely on pre-sold audience familiarity.