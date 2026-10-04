BJP Slams Congress Over Silence On Captain Smit Machchhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party criticized Congress leadership on Sunday for remaining silent on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight on September 30, 2026, while opposition figures accused the ruling party of politicizing the incident.

Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Gandhi Family Over Captain Smit Machchhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, questioning why top opposition figures had not publicly acknowledged Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the lack of public statements from the Congress leadership demonstrated a concerning pattern.

Photo: Social News XYZ

Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his Omani co-pilot inside the cockpit during the scheduled passenger service carrying 174 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene and preventing the aircraft from being brought down before it diverted safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

For India, this is an occasion of great pride, but there are also some occasions that are a matter of shame. Not a single word, not a single post, and not a single press statement has come from the Congress family for Captain Smit Machchhar. This raises a serious question. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, via The Times of India

Congress Leaders Respond to the Incident and Political Allegations

While senior BJP figures such as Pradeep Bhandari and Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that the opposition was too terrified of vote-bank politics to praise the pilot, other prominent opposition voices did speak out. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the Indian pilot and his crew for showing remarkable presence of mind and exceptional courage in thwarting a dangerous conspiracy. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh similarly stated that Machchhar’s courage, quick thinking, and firm action would remain an inspiration.

Photo: News18

Meanwhile, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Working President Imran Masood pushed back against the ruling party, accusing the BJP of trying to turn the matter into an event rather than focusing on the pilot’s well-being.

Captain Smit Machchhar saved his own life and the lives of others. Salute to his bravery. But it is not as if the BJP has turned everything into an event. The BJP tries to turn every other issue into an event. He is alive, let’s just pray he is well; that’s all. Imran Masood, Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress Working President, via Social News XYZ

Background of the Cockpit Attack and Co-Pilot Investigation

Details regarding the background of the co-pilot have emerged as authorities continue their investigation. Filmmaker and actor Santosh Pandit cited international reports identifying the co-pilot as Hamam Al-Hammami, a 30-year-old Omani citizen of Syrian and Omani descent. According to those reports, Al-Hammami had worked for Oman Air before being dropped from flight training in 2024 due to extremist views, subsequently working briefly with Royal Air Morocco before joining FlyDubai in January 2026. Investigators are currently probing whether he had any connection to Iran, and he remains in the custody of Saudi police.

Photo: The Times of India

The incident also spawned digital complications. An Instagram account using the handle @smitmachchhar emerged claiming the pilot backed Rahul Gandhi, but platform transparency data revealed the profile was created in July 2026 and had altered its username nine times, indicating a manufactured social media campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Appointments Draw Ruling Party Scrutiny

The political clash extended beyond the cockpit incident to recent organizational changes within the opposition. The BJP tied its criticism of the Gandhi family to the appointment of Aradhana Mishra-Mona as state Congress president and Imran Masood as working president, replacing Ajay Rai.

BJP Targets Congress Over Silence on Captain Smit Machhar, Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Vote-Bank Politics

Trivedi argued that making these leadership choices on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi highlighted a growing disconnect within the opposition party, pointing to past controversial remarks associated with Masood and past actions by Mishra regarding party slogans during state events.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy questioned why top Congress leaders had not publicly acknowledged Captain Machchhar’s actions while global figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the pilot for preventing a catastrophe. BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Pradeep Bhandari also weighed in, claiming that praising Indian achievements conflicts with the opposition party’s natural inclinations.

Imran Masood’s appointment was further tied by Trivedi to his former affiliation with the Samajwadi Party during past election cycles.