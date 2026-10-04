San José del Yaguarí Sells Angus Bulls at U$S 5.539

San José del Yaguarí sold 126 bulls at an average of U$S 5.445 during its first virtual auction, held via Zambrano & Cía. The offering included 93 Angus bulls averaging U$S 5.539 and 33 Polled Hereford bulls averaging U$S 5.182, alongside 57 vientres achieving a U$S 2.703 average.

The 59th auction for the firm Zerbino took place from the offices of Zambrano & Cía. in the capital city. All offered livestock sold with strong demand and agility. The 93 Angus bulls marked an 18,66% increase over the stud’s average from the previous year, recording a maximum of U$S 9.360 and a minimum of U$S 4.440. Meanwhile, the 33 Polled Hereford bulls reached a maximum of U$S 7.200 and a minimum of U$S 3.840, closely matching their performance in the 2025 auction.

Vientres Demand and San Quintín Sales

Following the bull commercialization, the market for vientres remained equally robust. A total of 57 vientres from both breeds averaged U$S 2.703. The 29 Angus PI vientres averaged U$S 2.880, comprising 28 pregnant heifers ranging from U$S 8.640 to U$S 1.920 with a U$S 2.811 average, plus an empty heifer at U$S 4.800. The 27 Polled Hereford vientres averaged U$S 2.520, consisting of 27 pregnant heifers ranging from U$S 2.760 to U$S 1.920 with a U$S 2.436 average, and an empty heifer also at U$S 4.800.

At the Fomento de Trinidad in Flores, Ramos and García managed the fourth annual sale for the young cabaña San Quintín. The event cleared 51 bulls at an average of U$S 5.318. Prices ranged from a minimum of U$S 3.360 to a peak of U$S 12.240 for a Red Angus bull, RP 1042, purchased by Cabaña Los Retazos de Héctor Mario Eugui with standout performance data.

El Pobrecito and Braford Virtual Auctions

Cabaña El Pobrecito, of the Bentancur family, hosted its annual virtual auction from the Hotel Santa Cristina in Durazno, with auction houses Ramos & García and Dutra Hnos. overseeing the sales. The catalog featured 53 Aberdeen Angus and 19 Brangus bulls. Forty-three pedigreed Aberdeen Angus bulls and 10 controlled purebreds averaged U$S 4.381, with a maximum of U$S 6.960 and a minimum of U$S 3.120—marking a 21,2% increase over the previous edition. The 19 Brangus bulls averaged U$S 3.391, reaching a maximum of U$S 4.320 and a minimum of U$S 3.000, representing a 16,2% rise.

Additionally, Cabaña “Tres Cerros” of Cerro Toro SAS concluded a virtual Braford auction that started on September 21 and wrapped up on Saturday, October 3. The offering featured 24 Braford bulls and 10 heifers. The bulls averaged U$S 4.725, with prices spanning from a U$S 4.200 minimum to a U$S 5.520 maximum, while the heifers traded at U$S 1.380.