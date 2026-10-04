How Alex Golesh Motivated DeSean Bishop in Tennessee Win

DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns, lifting No. 17 Tennessee to a 24-14 victory over Auburn at Neyland Stadium on Saturday after a quarterback change sparked the Volunteers’ struggling offense.

Tennessee secured a hard-fought 24-14 win over the Auburn Tigers inside a packed Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon, overcoming an abysmal first-half performance through a heavy ground game and a crucial quarterback switch.

DeSean Bishop Turns Personal Motivation Into a 220-Yard Career Afternoon

For Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop, the afternoon carried extra weight. The senior running back, who began his career as a walk-on in 2023, pointed directly at opposing head coach Alex Golesh — Tennessee’s offensive coordinator during the 2021 and 2022 seasons — as a primary reason he started his journey at his hometown university as a non-scholarship player.

That personal edge translated into a historic statistical performance. His scoring runs included bursts of 25 and 44 yards in the third quarter, turning a tight contest into a controlled victory.

Bishop noted that his heavy workload felt reminiscent of his days playing high school football at Karns High School, where he frequently carried the ball on virtually every play to help his team succeed.

Josh Heupel Benches Faizon Brandon for George MacIntyre

The offensive surge required a dramatic halftime adjustment by Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who made the difficult decision to bench starting quarterback Faizon Brandon late in the second quarter. Brandon, a highly touted sophomore and blue-chip prospect who arrived in Knoxville with sky-high expectations, struggled to find targets downfield and suffered two sacks while completing 3 of 8 passes for zero yards. His first-half struggles culminated in a bootleg interception thrown to Auburn’s Xavier Atkins, which set the Tigers up inside the red zone and led directly to the game’s opening touchdown.

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“Faizon ultimately didn’t play his best football. The turnover on the sideline and some of the things, just progressions. I’ve said it a bunch to you guys. We’re gonna need them both throughout the year.” Josh Heupel, Tennessee coach via CBS Sports

Sophomore George MacIntyre stepped in and immediately stabilized the passing attack, finishing the final drive of the first half a perfect 5-of-5 for 38 yards before ending the day 8-of-10 for 86 yards. His most lethal throw was a 42-yard dart to Mike Matthews over the middle of the field, which exploited open space in the secondary and directly set up Bishop’s 25-yard touchdown run.

Auburn Fails to Hold Lead as Penalties and Rushing Defense Stall Momentum

For Auburn, a promising 7-3 halftime advantage unraveled as defensive lapses and penalties mounted. Omar Mabson II contributed a 21-yard run and Brown added a 57-yard scamper during a 94-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 10:57 remaining to cut Tennessee’s lead to 17-14. Yet the Tigers could not contain Bishop or stop Tennessee’s ground game when it mattered most, ultimately turning the ball over on downs at their own 24-yard line before Bishop’s final score sealed the outcome.

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“Story of the game: rushing defense, some missed tackles in there, some misfits, the lack of offense in the first half, and then the penalties, You culminate all that; you talk about the margins being really, really small. And we didn’t end up on the right side of those margins by any means. So that’s the story of the game. Disappointing.” DeSean Bishop 44-yard Touchdown Rush | Tennessee vs. Auburn | 2026 SEC Football Alex Golesh, Auburn head coach via Yahoo Sports

Reflecting on the mistakes, Golesh added that he believed his team had a good game plan but took the blame for the execution breakdown, noting that they would go back to the drawing board to clean things up. The defeat leaves Auburn preparing for a daunting road trip to face No. 2 Georgia later in the week on October 17, while Tennessee turns its attention to an upcoming matchup against Arkansas scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on the SEC Network as Heupel evaluates his quarterback room moving forward.