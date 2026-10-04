Windows 11 26H2 Released: How to Install and What’s New

Windows 11 Version 26H2 Deploys as an Enablement Package With Split Memory Results

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 version 26H2 globally this week, bringing an annual feature update that installs via a lightweight enablement package for machines running versions 25H2 and 24H2. According to Windows Central, the release coincides with a busy hardware and software cycle for the company.

The Memory Optimization Disconnect on High-Capacity Versus 8GB RAM Systems

User reports emerging across social platforms and technology forums highlight a notable drop in post-boot memory usage for high-capacity systems following the 26H2 upgrade. One user on X, @SoyITPro, documented system memory consumption falling from 9.1GB down to 7.5GB on a 32GB configuration. However, entry-level hardware tells a completely different story. Systems equipped with a lean 8GB RAM loadout experienced virtually no change, with machines continuing to consume up to 7.4GB—or 96%—of total memory immediately after boot.

Deployment Safeguards and Known Issues in Enterprise Environments

Microsoft instituted a controlled feature rollout utilizing safeguard holds to block the update on devices where known compatibility issues present a risk. Finance BigGo outlined three primary documented glitches accompanying the release. Certain USB audio devices utilizing the USB Audio Class 1.0 specification fail to start or produce zero sound output. Azure Virtual Desktop hosts deploying FSLogix face a black screen where the desktop environment fails to load, requiring administrators to manually launch explorer.exe or push a Known Issue Rollback policy. Additionally, a machine identity isolation feature requires domain controllers to operate at a Windows Server 2025 functional level or higher, necessitating manual disabling and secure channel repairs in legacy environments.

Photo: TechRadar

Rollout Strategy and Enterprise Validation Schedules

Commercial and education customers received recommendations to initiate targeted deployments rather than widespread updates. The structured rollout model aims to validate third-party applications, underlying hardware drivers, and mission-critical workflows before pushing the operating system across entire enterprise infrastructures. Because versions 26H2, 25H2, and 24H2 share the exact same servicing branch, the underlying binaries are largely pre-cached on eligible hosts. IT administrators managing environments via the Microsoft 365 admin center should anticipate standard administrative delivery intervals, while individual users can trigger the installation manually through Windows Update by opting to receive the latest updates as soon as they become available.

Photo: finance.biggo.com