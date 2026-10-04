Trump Announces Super Intelligence Force Task Force and AI Safety Standards

Following a high-stakes gathering at the White House with leaders from the technology sector, President Trump announced on Sunday the creation of a “Super Intelligence Force,” utilizing a new term mandated for federal use to replace artificial intelligence. In a post shared on Truth Social, the president confirmed the launch of the initiative, which follows what he described as the “Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” as reported by CBS News.

The newly formed task force aims to coordinate closely with the federal government to ensure America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence. According to the administration’s rollout, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will helm the task force alongside a roster of key federal officials. Additional leaders named to the force include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer and Under Secretary for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. These officials will report directly to President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Voluntary Safety Accords and Industry Accountability

The announcement arrives just days after the president met with executives representing the nation’s foremost tech firms, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia, and Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI. During these discussions, the corporate leaders signed a set of voluntary safety standards. President Trump characterized these measures as “morally binding,” pointing to a reliance on industry self-policing to manage rapid technological expansion safely.

The single-page accord shared on Truth Social outlines four layers of controls and audits designed to ensure the AI models are acting as intended. These safeguards encompass internal evaluations, audits conducted by an external firm, and formal reviews by each company’s board of directors. Furthermore, the participating tech leaders committed to meet regularly to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems.

Structuring Federal Oversight and Engagement

The Super Intelligence Force is designed to act as a primary conduit between developers and the public. Administration plans task the unit with leading active engagement across multiple sectors, including consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, infrastructure providers, and industry leaders. This strategy is intended to address growing calls for guardrails on the technology.

Photo: yahoo.com

The launch of the initiative follows reports by CBS News that Jay Clayton was likely to be picked for AI czar. With the formal establishment of the task force, the administration seeks to blend intelligence coordination with federal regulatory oversight, establishing a direct reporting line to the highest levels of the executive branch.