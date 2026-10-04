Daryz secures second victory in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

French thoroughbred Daryz secured a second victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, holding off strong international challengers in the 2,400-meter global championship. Ridden by Mickaël Barzalona and trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the 4-year-old bay horse defended the red and green colors of the Aga Khan to claim the 2,857,000 euros prize from a total purse of 5 million euros (La Voix du Nord). This 105th edition, which took place on October 4, 2026, was sponsored by Qatar and marked the final appearance of 73-year-old French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, who saddled Arrow Eagle and boasts a career record of more than 7,500 victories, including two “Arcs”, six Prix du Jockey-Club, and four Prix de Diane.

Facing over 30,000 spectators and challengers under the sun in soft ground, the favorite patient horse waited at the rear before launching a decisive effort in the final straight. Numerous personalities, including actor and director Artus, attended the triumph, which represents the first back-to-back double in the Arc by an Irish-bred male horse in nearly 50 years, following Alleged in 1977-78.

Race Dynamics and International Podium

The 105th edition of the prestigious race showcased a competitive inter-generational field where Daryz utilized his sharp turn of foot in the final 100 meters to seal the back-to-back triumph (TF1 Info). Barzalona remarked after the race, Il faut un cheval avec beaucoup de qualité pour gagner cette course. On est là pour finir le travail de toute une équipe . The 35-year-old French jockey celebrated his victory in the biggest galop race in the world, held at the Longchamp hippodrome in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, while trainer Francis-Henri Graffard described himself as relieved and praised his true champion.

Reactions and Future at the Stud

Princess Zahra expressed deep emotion during the press conference, dedicating the victory to her late father Karim Aga Khan, who passed away in 2025, and noting that she remained confident because c’est un cheval dominant très puissant (La Voix du Nord). Tearful and overwhelmed by emotion, she stated that her father would have been proud again this year, added that she was right to trust Mickaël Barzalona for waiting before launching his attack, and emphasized, C’est énorme ce qu’a fait Daryz . Following the triumph, connections indicated that the son of Sea The Stars may now retire from racing to stand as a stallion at the family stud, with Princess Zahra concluding, On a pris assez de risques avec lui, je préfère le voir à la maison (France 24).