Xbox disc-to-digital programme expands to all users

Xbox’s disc-to-digital programme has expanded from beta testing to all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners, allowing physical disc holders to claim digital licenses, gamespew.com reported. The feature launched for Xbox Insiders in August before receiving its broader release.

Claiming Digital Licenses Through Physical Media

The system lets players insert an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S disc to secure a corresponding digital license. Claiming a licence happens through two distinct paths: players can either launch the game directly or insert the disc and choose the designated option from the disc menu.

In a test of roughly 20 physical titles, the majority of discs successfully converted to digital licenses. This allowed the physical media to be stored away while leaving the user free to install and launch the game at will.

Publisher Restrictions and Ecosystem Exclusions

Compatibility depends entirely on whether a title belongs to the disc-to-digital programme, a participation choice controlled by individual publishers. Attempting to process Elden Ring resulted in a notification that the software was excluded from the initiative.

Microsoft-owned properties also faced roadblocks. Discs for delisted titles including Forza Horizon 2, 3, and 4 failed to grant digital licenses. Furthermore, original Xbox and Xbox 360 discs remain entirely outside the scope of the scheme.

The Mechanics of Harvesting Licences

During the conversion process, the console automatically attempts to install every inserted game, requiring users to spend time cancelling and deleting unwanted installations. Keeping physical copies remains mandatory, as the system may prompt users to reinsert the disc at any point. Selling the physical media revokes the digital licence.