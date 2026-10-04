Blue Shield of California Summer 2027 Internships: Roles and Deadlines

Blue Shield of California officially opened its application window for the 2027 summer internship program on September 30, 2026, targeting undergraduate and graduate students for paid roles across multiple corporate functions. The nonprofit health plan structured a fast-moving recruitment cycle, with initial recruiter conversations slated for October and November before second-round interviews and final offers close out November 2026.

Active Roles and Compensation Structures

The health plan launched its recruitment push with two distinct positions listed on its Oracle job board: the Actuarial Summer Intern and Financial Summer Interns roles. These listings form the initial wave of a program that welcomed 34 interns in 2025, following classes of 35 in 2024 and 40 in 2023. Compensation is tied directly to academic standing, with undergraduates earning $25.00 an hour and graduate students receiving $30.00 an hour.

Eligibility requirements mandate that applicants pursue a bachelor’s or graduate degree in a quantitative field and demonstrate strong Excel proficiency. Candidates pursuing the actuarial track must also complete at least one actuarial exam before May 2027. The 10-week program runs from either June 14 or June 21 through August 20, 2027.

Locations and Departmental Expansion

While the primary hub for the internship program is situated in Long Beach, California, additional opportunities span regional offices in El Dorado Hills, Lodi, Oakland, Rancho Cordova, Redding, San Diego, and Woodland Hills. The organization operates under a hybrid model, requiring most teams to work from an office two days a week. Past cycles incorporated specialized tracks in legal, audit, tax, cybersecurity, marketing analytics, and health equity. As recruitment unfolds through October 2026, additional departmental job board postings are expected to go live.

Application Timeline and Short Windows

Candidates navigating the hiring process face a compressed recruitment timeline. Recruiter evaluations run through October and November 2026, culminating in interview rounds and employment offers in November. Because rolling deadlines are not explicitly defined but offers are finalized before December, applicants are advised to submit credentials early in October rather than waiting for subsequent departmental postings. The 10-week summer experience aligns with Blue Shield of California’s corporate leadership model, integrating project-based teamwork with employee resource groups and community volunteer initiatives.