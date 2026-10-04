Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev Reach Semifinals in Beijing and Tokyo

Jaume Munar advanced to the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2026 tournament after defeating Harold Jacquet.

Tokyo Quarter-Finals and Semi-Final Shuffles

The Tokyo draw saw multiple high-stakes encounters unfold alongside Munar’s victory. Jakub Lehecka put on a dominant display before blitzing Mario Martinez Vallejo to secure his own semi-final berth. Meanwhile, Valentin Vacherot overcame Arthur Fils and claim a final-four spot in the Japanese capital.

Carlos Alcaraz also advanced to the Tokyo 2026 semi-finals after Denis Shapovalov retired. Shapovalov had earlier battled past Alejandro Tabilo to reach the Tokyo QF spot. Lehecka had previously hauled past Ugo Humbert before dismantling Vallejo, who had pulled off an upset by sinking Matteo Berrettini in Tokyo to reach his first ATP 500 QF.

Beijing Heavyweights Clash in Parallel Draws

While the action heated up in Tokyo, the Beijing tournament produced equally compelling quarter-final matchups. Novak Djokovic rallied past Alexander Zverev to lock down a Beijing SF spot, but only after Zverev had raced past Shang to set Djokovic QF in Beijing. Daniil Medvedev kept his relentless momentum alive by downing Francisco Cerundolo for his seventh win in a row, having earlier managed a Struff challenge in Beijing.

Cerundolo had punched his ticket to the Medvedev clash by beating Mensik in straight sets. On the other side of the Beijing bracket, Alex de Minaur produced a gritty comeback to rally past Andrey Rublev in their Beijing QF clash. Rublev had earlier survived a stern test against Roman Safiullin, while Hubert Hurkacz notched a milestone victory by recording his 250th win to reach Beijing SFs.

Tournament Player Advanced Defeated Opponent Round Tokyo 2026 Jaume Munar Harold Jacquet Semi-Finals Tokyo 2026 Jakub Lehecka Mario Martinez Vallejo Semi-Finals Beijing 2026 Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Semi-Finals Beijing 2026 Daniil Medvedev Francisco Cerundolo Quarter-Finals

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