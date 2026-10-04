Space Marine 2 Anniversary Update Adds Chaos Siege Mode and Year 3 Roadmap

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 kicked off its third year of live-action content on October 1, 2026, rolling out a major anniversary update featuring a playable Chaos Marine mode, a one-handed Thunder Hammer, and a multi-year content roadmap stretching through 2027.

The third-year milestone arrives with a substantial package for the co-op shooter. Saber Interactive deployed Patch 1.015 (referred to as Patch 15), bringing fresh mechanics, a class rework, and long-requested gameplay adjustments across multiple platforms, as reported by Push Square and ComicBook.com.

Chaos Siege Mode Brings Heretic Astartes to PvE Operations

The headline addition for the anniversary patch is Chaos Siege Mode. Push Square reported that the mode variant allows players to take direct control of Chaos Space Marines against Tyranids, Cadians, and loyalist Space Marines across two initial sectors set on Avarax. Bell of Lost Souls detailed that the playable heretic factions visible in promotional trailers include the Death Guard, Night Lord, World Eater, and Iron Warrior.

This implementation finally solves a community limitation present in the game’s Eternal War PvP mode. ComicBook.com noted that previously, players had zero control over whether they spawned as Heretic Astartes or loyalists due to randomized team assignments. Chaos Siege Mode guarantees faction selection from the start, enabling dedicated loadout customization for Chaos players.

Tactical Class Rework and the One-Handed Thunder Hammer

Combat mechanics receive a significant overhaul with Patch 15. The Times of India reported that the update introduces a faster, one-handed Thunder Hammer capable of charging for area-of-effect strikes. The Tactical, Assault, Bulwark, and Techmarine classes can equip the new weapon, while a Heroic variant is introduced as the Power Maul alongside new variants for the Power Axe and Auto Bolt Rifle.

Photo: ComicBook.com

Simultaneously, the Tactical class underwent a comprehensive perk tree rework. Push Square highlighted that the adjustments offer flexible build options, supporting dual primary weapon loads, Gun Strike optimizations, and expanded close-combat melee options including access to the power axe and power sword.

Crucible Mode and Penances for Advanced Challenges

For players seeking heightened difficulty, the update introduces the Crucible system. The Times of India explained that players can speak to the Company Chaplain aboard the battle barge to activate Penances—personal debuffs that increase operational challenge. Completing missions under these modifiers yields Crucible XP and unlocks Lamenters Chapter-themed armor sets.

Season Pass holders receive additional content alongside the free updates. Bell of Lost Souls outlined the inclusion of the Space Wolves Champion Pack, based on the Wolf Guard Battle Leader with MkX Tacticus armor, alongside a Fenrisian storm shield for the Bulwark class, and an Exorcists Chapter cosmetic pack.

Year Three Content Roadmap and the Apothecary Class

Looking past the initial anniversary drop, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive published the roadmap for the remainder of Year 3. Push Square and The Times of India confirmed that additional weapon variants, Operations, and seasonal cosmetic packs will release through the remainder of the year.

Photo: The Times of India

The development schedule culminates in early 2027. Bell of Lost Souls noted that an eighth character class—the Gravis-armored Apothecary—will be added for free in Q1 of 2027, maintaining ongoing support for the third-year player base.