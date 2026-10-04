Foodstuffs MD Chris Quin warns supermarket split risks higher prices

Foodstuffs managing director Chris Quin has criticized upcoming general election policies aimed at breaking up New Zealand’s supermarket sector as populist measures that threaten to drive up food prices rather than lower them. 1News reported that 530 co-operative store owners are facing intense uncertainty over investment decisions amid political proposals to split retail and wholesale operations.

The Bottom Line

Market Structure Threat: Political proposals ahead of next month’s general election target the dominance of Foodstuffs and Woolworths by forcing the separation of retail and wholesale supply chains.

Political proposals ahead of next month’s general election target the dominance of Foodstuffs and Woolworths by forcing the separation of retail and wholesale supply chains. Alternative Competitors: Quin argues that standard market measures overlook about 80% of households shopping outside the duopoly at alternative outlets like Chemist Warehouse and Kai Co.

Retailers Weigh Capital Expenditure Freeze Amid Structural Overhaul Threats

As political parties line up policies to dismantle New Zealand’s grocery duopoly ahead of the general election, the leadership at Foodstuffs is warning of unintended economic fallout. Chris Quin stated on 1News’ Q+A program that proposals to divide the sector’s scale risk increasing consumer food prices instead of reducing them. Most political parties, excluding ACT, are campaigning on platforms to split up dominant grocery operators Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

The political pressure has directly rattled the ownership base of the co-operative. Quin noted that 530 families owning individual stores are deeply concerned about the future operating environment. This anxiety is interrupting medium-term capital allocation strategies. For instance, a $340 million logistics and warehouse expansion in Palmerston North, unveiled just two weeks prior, is facing internal scrutiny from directors questioning whether to proceed with standard store upgrades and refrigeration investments.

Broadening the Competitive Landscape Beyond the Duopoly Definition

Defending the current market structure, Quin argued that traditional regulatory views fail to capture modern shopping habits. He emphasized that roughly 80% of households complete a portion of their weekly shopping outside of Foodstuffs and Woolworths locations. Consumers routinely patronize diverse retail alternatives such as Chemist Warehouse, Kai Co, Tai Ping, and Pino Foods.

Rather than structural break-ups, Quin pointed to broader macroeconomic levers as effective solutions for food affordability. He advocated for a stronger national economy, a more favorable exchange rate, streamlined regulations, and official permission to merge Foodstuffs’ internal support operations.

Historical Land Covenants and the Defense Against Market Intervention

The debate over market power also drew scrutiny regarding historical property practices. Confronted by Q+A host Simon Mercep over a recent open letter signed by 51 business leaders criticizing excessive economic intervention, Quin faced questions concerning past restrictive land covenants. In 2024, the High Court in Wellington fined Foodstuffs North Island $3.25 million for lodging covenants intended to block rival supermarkets.

Quin acknowledged that those historical practices—dating back 10 to 20 years—were intentionally anti-competitive for that era, but noted they were phased out long before his tenure. He referenced Commerce Commission findings confirming that Foodstuffs North Island committed in 2021 to halting the use of restrictive covenants and admitted the conduct promptly. Justice Radich noted in his judicial ruling that the enterprise had not intended to breach the law and never actively enforced the covenants.

Metric / Event Details Source Context Affected Store Owners 530 families Foodstuffs co-operative owners Recent Infrastructure Outlay $340 million Palmerston North warehouse expansion High Court Penalty (2024) $3.25 million Foodstuffs North Island land covenant fine Alternative Market Reach ~80% of households Weekly shoppers utilizing non-duopoly outlets

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.