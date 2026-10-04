Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar Details Cockpit Attack to Netanyahu

Captain Smit Machchhar revealed new details about an in-flight attack on FlyDubai flight FZ1073 during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released on Saturday evening, describing how he fought to save 174 passengers and six crew members after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him.

Inside the Cockpit During the Plunge

Captain Machchhar told Netanyahu that the incident began when the co-pilot asked to pray inside the cockpit—a request the captain considered unremarkable. “Out of respect for him, I didn’t look back,” Machchhar recounted during the call released by Netanyahu’s office.

After four to five minutes, the captain felt a heavy blow to the back of his head. He initially suspected catastrophic mechanical failure before realizing his colleague was striking him with a crash axe. As his vision blurred from repeated blows, the aircraft entered a steep descent. The co-pilot locked the cockpit door while Machchhar lay on the floor.

“I heard people screaming. I realized I had one last fight left: if I don’t do this, I will die with the last of my strength,” Machchhar told Netanyahu. Reaching for the internal twist handle with a sharp, quick turn, he managed to open the door just as passengers were waiting outside using the emergency access code.

Passengers Take Control of the Aircraft

Passengers and crew members rushed into the cockpit to subdue the attacker and stabilize the aircraft before it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to reporting from Euronews.com and thefp.com. Passenger Yaniv Hayun told Ynetnews that he grabbed the attacker, put him in a chokehold, and pulled him out of the cockpit while noticing the suspect was actively trying to destroy the aircraft’s instruments.

Another passenger, Israeli dentist Musaev Shota, told Ynetnews that he ran forward upon hearing shouting, helped bind the attacker’s hands and legs, and subsequently provided emergency medical treatment to the heavily bleeding captain.

Writing for The Jerusalem Post, Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein detailed an interview with an Israeli businessman named Tal, who described how passengers had to improvise security in real time. Tal recounted that with one pilot wounded and the other involved in the attack, the aircraft’s controls were momentarily unattended until passengers shook two other pilots traveling as passengers to move forward and take control.

Background of the Co-Pilot and Security Questions

British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the co-pilot, identified by multiple outlets as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, studied aviation at Buckinghamshire New University in the UK. According to The Telegraph, al-Hammami published social media posts during his university years stating that women should be “stomped on,” praising a “pre-emptive slap,” and seemingly endorsing Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: thefp.com

CNN reported that al-Hammami was removed from Oman’s national airline last year due to concerns regarding extremist views. Despite this prior dismissal, he secured employment with FlyDubai.

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

Event Timeline & Key Details Reported Fact / Official Stance Flight Route Dubai to Tel Aviv (Flight FZ1073) Occupants on Board 174 passengers (including 27 children) and 6 crew members Immediate Diversion Point Tabuk, Saudi Arabia Official UAE Classification A “dangerous terrorist act” designated by the UAE prosecutor general and Dr. Anwar Gargash Vetting Discrepancy UAE authorities shared passenger and crew lists with Israel prior to flight; Israel’s Shin Bet stated the Transportation Ministry relies on foreign air carriers to vet crews

Meanwhile, regional officials cited by the Associated Press noted that while UAE authorities shared the passenger and crew manifest with Israel before departure, Israeli security had not flagged any individuals, as domestic vetting of foreign flight crews depends primarily on carrier compliance.

International Recognition and Hospital Visits

Dubai’s Crown Prince and UAE Minister of Defence, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, also visited Machchhar in the hospital. Sheikh Hamdan praised the captain for embodying the highest degrees of responsibility and care for human life, affirming the UAE’s identity as a nation of peace and compassion.