Metallica made history as the first metal band to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday night, launching their “Life Burns Faster” stand with a 16k-resolution visual production matching the bombast of their catalog. The concert featured a massive sea monster battling fighter jets and a poignant tribute to the band’s founding bassist, Clifford Lee Burton.

The Bottom Line

Metallica kicked off their multi-night “Life Burns Faster” engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday, bringing the venue’s massive 160,000-square-foot LED display to the heavy metal genre.

Frontman James Hetfield dedicated the deep cut “The Call of Ktulu” to founding bassist Clifford Lee Burton, who died in a 1986 tour bus crash.

The band continues their massive touring streak following the commercial success of their ongoing “M72” tour, which is hovering around the 10 highest grossing tours ever.

Unleashing 16K Visuals and Heavy Metal Bombast in Las Vegas

The opening night of the “Life Burns Faster” stand brought audio and visual firepower to the Las Vegas Strip. During the instrumental deep cut “The Call of Ktulu,” a drippy sea monster appeared on the 16k-resolution screen, swatting at life-sized fighter jets while the band performed below the digital carnage.

The sheer scale of the venue paired naturally with Metallica’s stadium-sized presence. While classic rock and jam bands like the Eagles and Dead & Co. often use Sphere’s capabilities for psychedelic backdrops, Metallica operated as a ferocious live band beneath 160,000 square feet of LED mayhem, leaning into the martial imagery of tracks like “The Shortest Straw” and “Sad But True.”

Honoring Cliff Burton Amidst Digital Carnage

Amidst the high-tech visual onslaught, the band paused for a grounded, emotional moment. Singer James Hetfield dedicated “The Call of Ktulu” to founding bassist Clifford Lee Burton. “In honor of our fallen brother, Mr. Clifford Lee Burton,” Hetfield told the bellowing crowd. “We love you, and we miss you, brother.”

The engagement is a series of two-night engagements that stretches into March next year. Ticket holders converged on the Strip from across the globe, filling the venue’s escalators in battle jackets and tour hoodies despite four-figure tickets and obligatory crates of merch.

Tour / Event Context Venue Notable Milestone “Life Burns Faster” Engagement Sphere, Las Vegas First metal band to perform at Sphere “M72” World Tour Global Stadiums (including SoFi Stadium) Hovering around the 10 highest grossing tours ever Power Trip Festival Empire Polo Grounds Closed out the all-star festival

Navigating the Faithful Through a New Arena Era

Sequence selection for these opening nights required balancing deep-catalog classics with the demands of a high-tech venue. The band opened with the howitzer of opener “Battery” before moving through “Creeping Death” and the MTV-era hit “The Memory Remains.”

The setlist also featured moments like “Nothing Else Matters” alongside recent material such as “Lux Æterna,” closing out the opening night with “Seek & Destroy” and “Master of Puppets.”